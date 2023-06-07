 Skip to main content
Is the 2023 live-action The Little Mermaid remake streaming?

Blair Marnell
By

In 1989, The Little Mermaid marked the beginning of the Disney Renaissance, which revitalized the company’s animation division and eventually led to Disney’s emergence as the biggest studio in Hollywood. During the intervening decades, Disney has made a habit out of remaking its animated classics in live-action. Some are more successful than others, but The Little Mermaid has a special place in our hearts thanks to the timeless music and songs of Alan Menken and the late Howard Ashman.

For the remake, Hamilton star and creator Lin-Manuel Miranda joined Menken for some new songs and a few revamped numbers. Additionally, singer and actress Halle Bailey stepped into the title role of Ariel, who was voiced by Jodi Benson in the original film. Rounding out the cast of the remake are Jonah Hauer-King, Daveed Diggs, Renfield‘s Awkwafina, Jacob Tremblay, Noma Dumezweni, Art Malik, Javier Bardem, and Melissa McCarthy.

Now, read on if you want to find out if The Little Mermaid is streaming right now.

Is The Little Mermaid (2023) streaming?

Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid.

No, not yet. At the time of this post, The Little Mermaid has been in theaters for almost two weeks. And while the film has struggled overseas, it’s a domestic hit with $197.6 million to date in North America. As long as it’s making that kind of money, Disney won’t be in a hurry to stream it.

Will you be able to watch The Little Mermaid at home?

Halle Bailey in The Little Mermaid.

Absolutely, yes you will. The only question is when. While Disney+ initially received films as soon as 30 to 45 days after their theatrical debut, the company has considerably slowed down the pace for movies that reach blockbuster status. For example, Avatar: The Way of Water took over six months to go to streaming. The Little Mermaid will almost certainly arrive this fall on Disney+, with a streaming premiere date to be announced.

Is the original Little Mermaid streaming on Disney+?

Ariel, Sebastian, and Flounder in The Little Mermaid.

Yes, Disney+ is the streaming home for not only the original Little Mermaid, but also for its two animated sequels and The Little Mermaid animated series that ran for three seasons. So there’s no shortage of Ariel on Disney+, and you can revisit the classics before the remake arrives later this year.

