Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

The Taylor Sheridan universe continues to dominate the landscape of television. When one show goes on hiatus, another one begins its run. As Yellowstone takes a midseason break, Mayor of Kingstown returns for its second season.

Mayor of Kingstown is a crime thriller that stars Jeremy Renner as Mike McLusky, a member of a powerful family in Kingstown, Michigan, that serves as the power broker within the incarceration business. According to the official synopsis, Mayor of Kingstown tackles themes of “systemic racism, corruption, and inequality” as the series “provides a stark look at their attempt to bring order and justice to a town that has neither.”

Where to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2

If you want to watch Mayor of Kingstown season 2, head to Paramount+, the exclusive streaming service for the crime series. If you’re looking to catch up on the first season of Mayor of Kingstown or refresh your memory ahead of season 2, you can also stream all those episodes on Paramount+.

Access Mayor of Kingstown through the Paramount+ app, which can be found in the app store on your phone or tablet or through a connected TV like a Roku or Apple TV. The streaming service can also be found on a computer or laptop at Paramountplus.com. Paramount+ can be subscribed to through other platforms, such as The Roku Channel, Amazon Prime Video, and YouTube.

When does Mayor of Kingstown season 2 stream for subscribers?

The second season will premiere on January 15, 2023. The first episode will air at 3 a.m. ET/12 a.m. PT on the streamer. The remaining episodes will release weekly.

How much does it cost?

Paramount+ offers two paid plans to subscribers: Essential and Premium.

The Essential plan costs $5 per month or $50 per year. The Essential plan includes limited commercial interruptions while watching movies and shows. Although it does not include local live CBS stations, the UEFA Champions League and NFL on CBS are available to stream on separate feeds.

The Premium plan costs $10 per month or $100 per year. The Premium plan is commercial-free and includes local CBS live feeds and the two sporting leagues in the Essential plan. There are some advertisements on live TV feeds.

Is it worth it?

Yes, especially if you love Taylor Sheridan crime thrillers. Sheridan, who co-created Mayor of Kingstown with Hugh Dillon, is the creator behind popular shows like Yellowstone, 1923, 1883, and Tulsa King. Besides Renner, Dianne West, Tobi Bamtefa, Emma Laird, Derek Webster, Hamish Allan-Headley, Aidan Gillen, and Kyle Chandler round out the ensemble.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Mayor of Kingstown sits at 32% on the Tomatometer and registers an 89% audience score. On Metacritic, the series holds a Metascore of 54 and a user score of 8.2. Despite the negative reception from critics, the pilot episode brought in a respectable 2.6 million viewers with a simulcast on Paramount Network and Paramount+.

Stream Mayor of Kingstown on Paramount+.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations