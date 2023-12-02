The best Christmas movies on Hallmark Channel right now

The best Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel right now typically follow the same holiday tropes: a big city executive travels to a small town and learns the real meaning of Christmas; a local girl falls for a stranger visiting her community; two complete opposites are forced to work together, but soon realize they have more in common than they thought. These proven formulas work in Hallmark Christmas movies and put the audience in the holiday spirit.

Similar to Lifetime Channel’s Christmas movies, the Hallmark Channel has shown no signs of slowing down its holiday content. In 2023, Hallmark will release over 40 Christmas movies. The influx of new films and the network’s older Christmas tales provide viewers with endless hours of feel-good movies. In honor of the holiday season, we selected the best Christmas movies on the Hallmark Channel to watch, featuring a mix of classic films and recent hits.

An Unexpected Christmas (2021) new 6.9/10 g 84m Genre TV Movie, Comedy, Romance Stars Bethany Joy Lenz, Tyler Hynes, Alison Wandzura Directed by Michael Robinson watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Ex-couples always seem to reunite around Christmastime in Hallmark movies. An Unexpected Christmas is no different. Ad agency employee Emily (Bethany Joy Lenz) is sent to a small town for a job before Christmas. That town is the hometown of her ex-boyfriend, Jamie (Tyler Hynes). When Emily arrives at the town’s train station, she runs into Jamie and his family. However, the family still believes Emily and Jamie are still an item. Desperate to keep the spirit of Christmas alive, Jamie convinces Emily to pretend to be his girlfriend again for the week to save the holiday for his family. During their time together, the duo confronts old feelings that resurface. Will these lost emotions be enough to start again as a couple? Read less Read more

Lights, Camera, Christmas! (2022) new 6.6/10 g 84m Genre TV Movie, Comedy, Drama, Romance Stars Kimberley Sustad, John Brotherton, Laura Soltis Directed by David Weaver watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Tell me if you’ve heard this before: a small-town girl falls for a stranger from the big city. It’s a tried-and-true formula that continues to work in Hallmark movies, as evidenced by a recent addition to the genre called Lights, Camera, Christmas! Kerry Devine (Kimberley Sustad) owns a clothing boutique in her hometown of Twelve Oaks, Colorado. Kerry’s business is struggling financially and needs divine intervention to stay open. Kerry gets her miracle when she’s hired as a costume designer for a holiday rom-com shooting in her town. Kerry works on the costumes for the film’s leading man, Brad Baxter (John Brotherton). Kerry and John fall for each other because they push each other to take chances and chase their real passions in life. They’ll have to choose if their relationship is worth pursuing despite coming from two different worlds. Read less Read more

A Bride for Christmas (2012) new 6.5/10 g 90m Genre Romance, Comedy, TV Movie Stars Arielle Kebbel, Sage Brocklebank, Peter Benson Directed by Gary Yates watch on Peacock watch on Peacock A Bride for Christmas is a hybrid between Julia Roberts’ rom-com, Runaway Bride, and How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days with a holiday twist. Aiden MacTiernan (Andrew Walker) is a personal investment advisor whose cockiness and smooth-talking translate to his womanizing attitude toward women. Despite his fear of commitment, Aiden accepts a bet from his boss that he can find a fiancée in the four weeks leading up to Christmas. Aiden’s boss, Matt Harper (Peter Benson), gets to select the girl. Matt’s pick is Jessie Patterson (Arielle Kebbel), a young woman who has called off three engagements. Jessie is not looking for another relationship, but Aiden convinces her to give love another chance. However, is Aiden in it for love, or does he want to win the bet? Read less Read more

Write Before Christmas (2019) new 6.9/10 g 90m Genre TV Movie, Romance Stars Torrey DeVitto, Chad Michael Murray, Lolita Davidovich Directed by Pat Williams watch on Peacock watch on Peacock Hallmark made its version of Love Actually in 2019 with Write Before Christmas. After being dumped by her boyfriend, Jessica (Torrey DeVitto) decides to take a “holiday from dating.” Because she still loves Christmas, Jessica writes letters to the five people who impacted her life the most. These individuals include Mimi (Kimberley Shoniker), Jessica’s best friend and business partner; Carter (Madison Smith), Jessica’s younger brother who is stationed overseas in the military; Lila (Lolita Davidovich), Jessica’s aunt who acted as a motherly figure after her parents died; Jax (Drew Seeley), Jessica’s favorite pop star growing up; and Mrs. Miller, Jessica’s cello teacher that inspired her love for music. However, Mrs. Miller’s letter winds up in the hands of her adopted son, Luke (Chad Michael Murray). Jessica and Luke fall in love, but the trauma from past breakups threatens to end their relationship. Read less Read more

A Christmas Treasure (2021) Trailer 5.7/10 g 84m Genre TV Movie, Comedy, Romance Stars Jordin Sparks, Michael Xavier, Lossen Chambers Directed by Michael Robison watch on Apple TV+ watch on Apple TV+ The Hallmark channel received a boost of star power to the 2021 holiday lineup thanks to the addition of former American Idol winner Jordin Sparks. The talented singer plays a conflicted writer named Lou in A Christmas Treasure. Lou works for her family’s newspaper in the town of Pine Grove. Before heading to New York to further her writing career, Lou discovers her grandfather’s journal in a 100-year-old time capsule. Further complicating matters is the arrival of Tyler (Michael Xavier), a friendly chef who forms an instant connection with Lou. Will Lou go through with her move to New York, or are the journal and Tyler enough to make her stay in Pine Grove? Read less Read more Preview - A Christmas Treasure - Hallmark Channel

Love on Iceland (2020) Trailer 6.3/10 g 84m Genre TV Movie, Romance Stars Kaitlin Doubleday, Colin Donnell, Patti Murin Directed by Clare Niederpruem watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Setting a Christmas film in Iceland, one of the most beautiful locations in the world, is a good recipe for success. In Love on Iceland, Kaitlin Doubleday stars as Chloe, a hardworking producer for a Chicago podcast network. In search of inspiration, Chloe books a trip to Iceland for the holidays with her college friends. To combat her micromanaging personality, Chloe cedes control as the planner to her tour guide, Johann (Jóel Sæmundsson), a charming and sweet local. Chloe’s efforts to bond with Johann change with the arrival of Charlie (Colin Donnell), her college boyfriend, who works as a travel photographer. Though skeptical at first, Chloe and Charlie slowly rekindle their relationship as they collaborate on a new project for work. By the end of the trip, Chloe must decide on her career and, more importantly, choose between Johann and Charlie. Read less Read more Preview - Love on Iceland - Hallmark Channel

On the 12th Date of Christmas (2020) Trailer 7.2/10 g 84m Genre TV Movie, Romance Stars Mallory Jansen, Tyler Hynes, Cherissa Richards Directed by Gary Yates watch on Amazon watch on Amazon You have heard the song The Twelve Days of Christmas, where each day brings a new gift, like five golden rings or three French hens. Now, swap out the presents for dates, which is the premise for On the 12th Date of Christmas. Jennifer Holloway (Mallory Jansen) and Aidan Walsh (Tyler Hynes) are two incompatible game designers battling for a promotion within their company. The duo is forced to create a Christmas scavenger hunt based on The Twelve Days of Christmas. The scavenger hunt contains a new romantic activity, like ice skating and cooking class, that must be completed each day. As Jennifer and Aidan test out each task, they slowly fall for each other, realizing they are not so different after all. With the promotion waiting at the end of the 12 days, will the co-workers choose love or business? Read less Read more Preview + Sneak Peek - On the 12th Date of Christmas - Hallmark Channel

My Christmas Family Tree (2021) Trailer 7.7/10 g 84m Genre TV Movie, Comedy, Romance Stars Andrew W. Walker, Aimee Teegarden, James Tupper Directed by Jason Bourque watch on YouTube watch on YouTube In My Family Christmas Tree, Vanessa Hall (Aimee Teegarden) is a social worker who works for child care services, assigning kids to foster homes. With no relationship to her parents, Vanessa takes an ancestry test, discovering the identity of her biological father, Richard (James Tupper), who lives in Connecticut with his wife and three children. Richard invites Vanessa to spend Christmas with his family and offers the services of his friend, Kris (Andrew Walker), to pick her up in New York City and bring her to Connecticut, which Vanessa accepts. Despite a rough introduction, Vanessa slowly bonds with the family she never knew while getting closer to Kris. However, a shocking revelation may put an end to Vanessa’s homecoming. Read less Read more Preview - My Christmas Family Tree - Hallmark Channel

Christmas Sail (2021) Trailer 6.2/10 g 84m Genre TV Movie, Comedy, Romance Stars Katee Sackhoff, Patrick Sabongui, Terry O'Quinn Directed by Stacey N. Harding watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Many Hallmark Christmas movies tend to blend together, but Christmas Sail changes up the formula. There is a romance in the cards for Liz Darling (Katee Sackhoff), but the most important relationship she needs to fix is with her estranged father, Dennis (Terry O’Quinn). With Dennis facing financial ruin, Liz takes it upon herself to decorate his boat for the local Christmas parade in the hopes of winning the prize money to save his home. Liz’s childhood sweetheart, Luke Fletcher (Patrick Sabongui), provides some much-needed assistance, and he may win her heart along the way. Read less Read more Sneak Peek - Christmas Sail - Hallmark Channel

You, Me and the Christmas Trees (2021) Trailer 6.4/10 g 84m Genre TV Movie, Comedy, Romance Stars Danica McKellar, Benjamin Ayres, Jason Hervey Directed by David Winning watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Danica McKellar has starred in a lot of Hallmark movies, but You, Me & the Christmas Trees may be her swansong because she is moving on to a rival network. Fortunately, McKellar is still full of charm as Olivia, an expert tree doctor whose stay in Avon is extended when she tries to help Jack (Benjamin Ayres) save his Christmas tree farm from an illness that is killing his crop. Romantic sparks fly between the pair, even though Olivia knows her time in town is limited … unless she has a really good reason to stay. Read less Read more Preview - You, Me & The Christmas Trees - Hallmark Channel

A Christmas Together With You (2021) Trailer 6.5/10 g 84m Genre TV Movie, Romance, Drama Stars Laura Vandervoort, Niall Matter, Harry Lennix Directed by Kevin Fair watch on Apple TV+ watch on Apple TV+ In A Christmas Together With You, Megan (Laura Vandervoort) is still reeling from the end of her engagement when she forms a friendship with her customer, Frank (Harry Lennix), a widower who is also haunted by lost love. To help bring some joy to their holiday season, Megan convinces Frank to come with her on a search for his first love, Claire (Liza Huget). While on the trip, Megan also finds a second chance for love with Steve (Niall Matter). Despite their romantic entanglements, the movie never forgets the bond between Frank and Megan, which plays like a surrogate father and daughter relationship on screen. Read less Read more Preview - A Christmas Together With You - Hallmark Channel

Next Stop, Christmas (2021) Trailer 7.1/10 g 84m Genre TV Movie, Fantasy, Drama, Romance Stars Lyndsy Fonseca, Chandler Massey, Christopher Lloyd Directed by Dustin Rikert watch on Amazon watch on Amazon We can’t all have someone to spend Christmas with. In Next Stop, Christmas, Angie Reynolds (Lyndsy Fonseca) made her choice a long time ago to focus on her career as a surgeon. But after falling asleep on the train to her hometown, Angie awakens to find herself 10 years in the past with another chance to get things right. Back To the Future’s Christopher Lloyd steals the movie as the enigmatic train conductor behind Angie’s journey. Once Angie realizes that her choices in the past will affect the present, she has to decide whether to change her future. And that includes deciding whether she loves Ben (Chandler Massey) or Tyler (Eric Freeman). Read less Read more Sneak Peek - Next Stop, Christmas - Hallmark Channel

A Christmas Visitor (2002) Trailer 6.8/10 pg-13 100m Genre Drama, TV Movie Stars William Devane, Meredith Baxter, Dean McDermott Directed by Christopher Leitch watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Unlike many of the films on this list, there isn’t a romance at the heart of A Christmas Visitor. Instead, it’s about the Boyajian family working through their grief on one special Christmas. A decade earlier, John Boyajian (Aaron Ashmore) was killed while fighting in a war, and the family hasn’t celebrated the holiday since. However, the arrival of a young veteran, Matthew (Dean McDermott), helps John’s parents, George (William Devane) and Carol (Meredith Baxter), rediscover their holiday spirit. Matthew also comforts John’s sister, Jean (Reagan Pasternak), in her moment of need. Read less Read more A Christmas Visitor

Silent Night (2002) Trailer 5.7/10 pg 100m Genre Drama, War Stars Linda Hamilton, Matthew Harbour, Alain Goulem Directed by Rodney Gibbons watch on Amazon watch on Amazon One of the most amazing aspects of Silent Night is that it is based on a real event from World War II. During the last days of the war, Elisabeth Vincken (Linda Hamilton) and her son, Fritz (Matthew Harbour), attempt to survive in a remote cabin. However, their peace is broken by the arrival of three American soldiers and three German soldiers. Despite the tension between the two sides, Elizabeth convinces them all to share a Christmas meal with her family. The danger remains, but the friendships forged that night left an indelible impression on all involved. Read less Read more Silent Night | FULL MOVIE | 2002 | Holiday, Drama | Linda Hamilton

A Gingerbread Romance (2018) Trailer 5.5/10 pg 90m Genre Romance, TV Movie Stars Duane Henry, Tia Mowry-Hardrict, Jordana Lajoie Directed by Richard Gabai watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Hallmark’s Christmas movies tend to lean into romance. For example, A Gingerbread Romance proudly displays its genre in the title. Tia Mowry-Hardrict stars as Taylor Scott, an architect whose career is on the rise … if she can successfully create a life-sized gingerbread house. Enter Adam Dale (Duane Henry), a single father and a struggling baker. Taylor suggests an unlikely team-up to help both achieve their dreams. But what they really need is the love and emotional support that they find in each other. Read less Read more Extended Preview - A Gingerbread Romance - Hallmark Channel

Memories of Christmas (2018) Trailer 6.1/10 g 84m Genre Drama, Romance, TV Movie Stars Christina Milian, Mark Taylor, Brandi Alexander Directed by Tibor Takács watch on Amazon watch on Amazon The lead heroine of Memories of Christmas, Noelle (Christina Milian), doesn’t exactly love the holiday season. That was her mother’s specialty, and she was “the Queen of Christmas” in their small town. Upon returning home to put her late mother’s affairs in order, Noelle meets Dave (Mark Taylor), the man who had been hired to decorate her family home. During the town’s annual Christmas celebration, Noelle opens her heart to both Dave and the Christmas spirit that she had denied herself for years. Read less Read more Extended Preview - Memories of Christmas

The Christmas Note (2015) Trailer 6.7/10 pg 85m Genre Family, Mystery, TV Movie Stars Jamie-Lynn Sigler, Dylan Kingwell, Leah Gibson Directed by Terry Ingram watch on Apple TV+ watch on Apple TV+ The Christmas Note bucks the trend of Christmas romance movies. Instead, this adaptation of Donna VanLiere’s novel focuses on the friendship between Gretchen (Jamie-Lynn Sigler) and Melissa (Leah Gibson). While Gretchen and her son await word on her husband’s return from an overseas military hospital, she finds and delivers a message to Melissa that may change her life. But more importantly, the two women have each other in their hour of need. Read less Read more The Christmas Note

The Christmas Card (2006) Trailer 6.9/10 g 84m Genre Drama, Romance, TV Movie Stars John Newton, Ed Asner, Alice Evans Directed by Stephen Bridgewater watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Ed Asner has a solid performance in The Christmas Card as Luke Spelman. However, the movie belongs to Luke’s daughter, Faith (Alice Evans), and Cody Cullen (John Newton), a U.S. Army Sergeant who has come home from war. While stationed in Afghanistan, Cody is emotionally affected by a Christmas Card written by Faith as part of her Church’s outreach program. When they meet in her hometown, Cody becomes close to both Faith and her father, just in time for the holiday season. Read less Read more The Christmas Card

The Christmas Ornament (2013) Trailer 6.8/10 pg 83m Genre Romance, TV Movie Stars Kellie Martin, Cameron Mathison, Laura Mennell Directed by Mark Jean watch on YouTube watch on YouTube The Christmas Ornament has a wonderfully understated romance between Kathy Howard (Kellie Martin) and Tim Pierce (Cameron Mathison). For years, Kathy and her late husband celebrated Christmas by trading ornaments as gifts. As a widow, it’s a practice that Kathy has abandoned out of heartache. But when Tim gives Kathy an ornament as a gift, it helps her process her grief and find a way to potentially accept a new future with Tim. Read less Read more Hallmark Channel - The Christmas Ornament

Crown for Christmas (2015) Trailer 6.9/10 g 84m Genre Romance, TV Movie, Comedy Stars Danica McKellar, Rupert Penry-Jones, Ellie Botterill Directed by Alex Zamm watch on Amazon watch on Amazon Who doesn’t love a good rags-to-riches story? Crown For Christmas stars Danica McKellar as Allie Evans, a former maid who suddenly finds herself in a foreign country called Winshire, as the new governess for Princess Theodora (Ellie Botterill). While Allie adores her new charge, she also has eyes for King Maximillian (Rupert Penry-Jones), Theodora’s father. Their attraction is mutual, but Maximillian’s betrothal to Countess Celia (Alexandra Evans) may thwart the romance with Allie before it even begins. Read less Read more Crown For Christmas - Stars Danica McKellar and Rupert Penry Jones

The Christmas House (2020) Trailer 6.0/10 g 85m Genre TV Movie, Romance Stars Robert Buckley, Ana Ayora, Treat Williams Directed by Michael Grossman watch on Amazon watch on Amazon The most recent entrée on this list, The Christmas House, is also the first time a Hallmark Christmas movie has prominently featured a same-sex couple. Brandon (Jonathan Bennett) and his husband, Jake (Brad Harder), are invited to the home of Brandon’s parents, Bill (Treat Williams) and Phylis (Sharon Lawrence), for an annual Christmas tradition. Brandon’s brother, Mike (Robert Buckley), also comes home for the holidays, as he gets closer to his former neighbor, Andi (Ana Ayora). All three couples face emotional crises leading up to Christmas, but they overcome their trials together as a family. Read less Read more Preview + Sneak Peek - The Christmas House - Hallmark Channel

A Grandpa for Christmas (2007) Trailer 6.8/10 pg 90m Genre Drama, TV Movie, Comedy Stars Ernest Borgnine, Katherine Helmond, Juliette Goglia Directed by Harvey Frost watch on YouTube watch on YouTube While Hallmark Christmas films typically focus on romance, A Grandpa For Christmas follows a family as it comes back together after a long period of estrangement. For years, Bert (Ernest Borgnine) and his daughter, Marie (Tracy Nelson), have avoided speaking to each other. However, Bert steps up to take care of Marie’s young daughter, Becca (Juliette Goglia), when Marie is injured in an accident. The growing bond between Bert and his granddaughter helps him reconnect with Marie as they face the uncomfortable secrets that kept them apart for too long. Read less Read more A Grandpa for Christmas

