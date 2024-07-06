 Skip to main content
5 underrated movies on Netflix you need to watch in July 2024

Kevin Costner sits behind the wheel while Woody Harrelson stares at him in front seat.
Netflix

The halfway point of the year has passed. What better way to kick off the second half of the movie year than with Eddie Murphy? The icon reprises his beloved role as Detective Axel Foley in Beverly Hills Cop: Axel FAnd the fourth installment in the Beverly Hills Cop franchise is already a hit for Netflix.

Beverly Hills Cop: Axel F is only one of the thousands of movies on Netflix, many of which are underseen and undervalued. Below, you’ll find five underrated movies to stream this July. Our choices include a charming comedy featuring multiple Sandlers, a crime thriller with an Oscar winner, and the final film of a celebrated trilogy.

You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah (2023)

A family talks around the living room table in You Are So Not Invited To My Bat Mitzvah.
Netflix

You Are So Not Invited to My to My Bat Mitzvah stars Adam Sandler, but it’s not the type of movie you’ve come to expect from the legendary comedian. Sandler is not even the focal point. That distinction belongs to his daughter, Sunny. Best friends Stacy Friedman (Sunny Sandler) and Lydia Rodriguez Katz (Samantha Lorraine) dream about sharing an epic bat mitzvah.

And nothing would make Stacy’s day more than sharing a dance with her crush, Andy Goldfarb (Dylan Hoffman). However, Stacy’s love life takes a rough detour when Lydia surprisingly starts to date Andy. To make matters worse, Stacy can’t agree with her parents (Sandler and Idina Menzel) on bat mitzvah plans. Stacy’s best day ever has now turned into a debacle. Directed by Sammi Cohen, You Are So Not Invited to My to My Bat Mitzvah is an endearing coming-of-age story about first love and friendship, two universal themes we’ve all faced in our lives.

Stream You Are So Not Invited to My Bat Mitzvah on Netflix.

Back to the Future Part III (1990)

Marty McFly and Doc Brown stares at a piece of paper.
Universal Pictures

Back to the Future is a perfect movie, full stop. Back to the Future Part II is a worthy sequel. Back to the Future Part III is good, but it never receives the recognition it deserves because it’s a step down from its predecessors. That ends now. After Doc Brown (Christopher Lloyd) disappears in the DeLorean, Marty McFly (Michael J. Fox) learns his friend now lives in the Old West in 1885.

Marty discovers Doc was murdered by Buford “Mad Dog” Tannen (Thomas F. Wilson), Biff’s great-grandfather. To save him, Marty travels back to 1885 to prevent Doc’s murder from ever happening. However, a defective DeLorean and Doc’s newfound love complicate Marty’s return to 1985. Embrace the final chapter in a fun, adventure-filled trilogy.

Stream Back to the Future III on Netflix.

The Highwaymen (2019)

Kevin Costner wields a shotgun and stares.
Netflix

Kevin Costner loves his Westerns. From Dances with Wolves and Silverado to Open Range and Yellowstone, Costner has been one of the most prominent voices in the genre over the last 40 years. Costner’s even risking his financial future with Horizon: An American Saga. Mixed in between Yellowstone and Horizon: An American Saga is The Highwaymen, John Lee Hancock’s 2019 movie starring Costner and Woody Harrelson.

Though listed as a crime thriller, The Highwaymen has many trademarks found in a Western — good versus evil, lawmen facing outlaws, and a Midwestern setting. Former Texas Ranger Frank Hamer (Kevin Costner) is hired to track down two criminals: Bonnie and Clyde. Hamer recruits his former partner, Benjamin Maney Gault (Harrelson), to join him in the hunt. Do these two wily veterans have what it takes to bring down the notorious fugitives?

Stream The Highwaymen on Netflix.

The Redeem Team (2022)

The Redeem Team | Official Trailer | Netflix

The U.S. Men’s Olympic basketball team is regarded as one of the best units in the world. When Team USA began using NBA players in 1992, the U.S. dominated the Olympic competition, winning three straight gold medals. At the 2004 Olympics, that streak ended when the U.S. won the bronze medal. The lack of a gold medal was considered a failure and an embarrassment.

Following the loss, Team USA overhauled its entire selection process, brought in Duke’s Mike Krzyzewski as head coach, and went to work preparing for the 2008 Olympics in Beijing. In 1992, the American players were known as “The Dream Team.” In 2008, the group became “The Redeem Team.” This behind-the-scenes documentary is a must-watch for any hoops junkie, as it depicts how Team USA triumphed after its darkest hour.

Stream The Redeem Team on Netflix.

Aftersun (2022)

Francesca Corio and Paul Mescal in Aftersun.
A24

Warning: Aftersun might break your soul. That doesn’t mean you shouldn’t watch it. It’s a powerful mediation on grief and the memories we have of our loved ones. Aftersun also marks one of the most impressive directorial debuts of the last five years. Written and directed by Charlotte Wells, Aftersun follows 11-year-old Sophie (Frankie Corio) on holiday in Turkey with her father, Calum (Paul Mescal), who recently separated from her mother.

The film is a flashback as an adult Sophie (Celia Rowlson-Hall) reflects on what she remembers about her father and their time together. Around Sophie, Calum gives off the vibe of a happy, loving father, but in private, he’s a broken man who struggles with depression and his mental health. It’s beautiful, heartbreaking, and devastating all at the same time. You’ll never hear Under Pressure the same way again.

Stream Aftersun on Netflix.

Dan Girolamo
