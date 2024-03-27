Stop! Watch these Netflix movies before March 2024 ends

One of the blessings of streaming services like Netflix is that, in addition to their libraries of original titles, they also have titles that come and go on a regular basis. While the introduction of new titles is always nice, the downside is that titles usually leave the service when new ones join.

As March turns into April, we’re going to lose some genuinely great movies on Netflix. While you still have time, though, you should check these three very different movies out.

Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore (1974)

Anyone who says that Martin Scorsese only makes gangster movies should watch Alice Doesn’t Live Here Anymore. This contemplative relationship drama stars Ellen Burstyn as an aspiring singer who escapes from an abusive relationship and tries to establish herself in a new town.

As she deals with single motherhood and eventually meets a new man, we come to understand her life and how she’s found herself so close to the edge. Burstyn’s performance in the role was enough to win her an Oscar, but what makes Alice stand out is that it far from a pity party. To the contrary, the movie is both wry and funny, even as it examines one woman’s struggle to just get by.

The Batman (2022)

Matt Reeves’ take on the caped crusader was much slower and more ruminative than those of his predecessors, but a great watch nonetheless. Robert Pattinson takes on the central role here, playing Bruce Wayne/Batman as a genuine freak who has no idea how to interact with other people.

He’s surrounded by an all-star cast of supporting actors, including a standout performance from an unrecognizable Colin Farrell as The Penguin. At its heart, The Batman is really a detective story as our hero tries to unravel the clues being left behind by the Riddler. Don’t worry, though. This movie may be light on action compared to other Batman installments, but that doesn’t mean it’s totally devoid of it.

Dawn of the Dead (2004)

This remake of George Romero’s 1978 zombie flick may still be Zack Snyder’s best directorial effort, depending on who you ask. The movie follows a group of survivors of the zombie apocalypse as they gather at a mall and attempt to survive the hordes that are trying to kill them.

The movie is as much a character study as it is a horror film as we see the way these people interact with one another amid extremely adverse circumstances. Dawn of the Dead features a great ensemble cast, but what really makes it work is its total commitment to the nihilism at the heart of the genre, especially in its dour, downbeat final moments.

