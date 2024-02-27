3 underrated Hulu shows that are perfect to watch for the winter

With winter in full swing, now is the time to stay inside and watch new TV shows on Hulu. One of the most anticipated shows of 2024, Shōgun, arrives on February 27. The historical drama depicts an “epic saga of war, passion, and power” in Feudal Japan. Other shows coming to Hulu this winter are the new season of Abbott Elementary and Life & Beth.

Winter also provides the perfect opportunity to catch up on older, undervalued shows. We selected three underrated shows available on Hulu to watch this winter. Our picks include a historical dramedy from an Oscar nominee, a comedy about small-town hockey, and an appetizing food docuseries.

The Great (2020-2023)

Enough time has passed from the season 3 finale to say The Great will undoubtedly find itself on many lists of TV shows canceled too soon. Created by Poor Things scribe Tony McNamara, The Great follows the rise of Catherine the Great (Elle Fanning, who became the longest-reigning female to rule Russia from 1762 to 1796. Starring alongside Fanning is Nicholas Hoult as Emperor Peter III, Russia’s ruler and Catherine’s husband.

Though The Great is based on historical facts, the series depicts an alternate history of how Catherine plotted to betray Peter and become the Emperor of Russia. The Great quickly became one of television’s best satires thanks to witty scripts and dark humor. Unfortunately, fans will have to live with three seasons because of the cancellation by Hulu.

Stream The Great on Hulu.

Shoresy (2022-)

In 2016, Jared Keeso introduced the world to small-town Canadian hockey in Letterkenny. The series followed the residents of Letterkenny, from the farmers and hockey players to the natives and drug addicts. The popular YouTube series eventually aired on Crave and Hulu. One of the fan-favorite characters on Letterkenny is Shoresy (Keeso), a veteran hockey player who loves to chirp and play dirty.

The popular character served as the protagonist in the spinoff series, Shoresy. The Sudbury Bulldogs are the worst team in the Northern Ontario Senior Hockey Organization (NOSHO). After losing 20 straight games, the team is in danger of being disbanded. However, Shoresy has other ideas for the team, including a plan to save it. Shoresy bets the general manager that if he is granted control of the team, Sudbury will go from worst to first. If they lose a game, the team will cease to exist. By the end of this hilarious series, you’ll all speak in a Canadian accent and chirp using hockey terminology.

Stream Shoresy on Hulu.

F*ck, That’s Delicious (2016-)

Action Bronson is a charismatic rapper who happens to be as passionate about food as he is about music. Bronson combined his love for food, entertainment, and storytelling in F*ck, That’s Delicious, a documentary series about “the life and eating habits of rap’s greatest bon vivant.” Bronson gives the viewers a behind-the-scenes look into the best restaurants around the world.

They say the best way to learn about a new culture is through its food, so Bronson samples all types of cuisine, from fine dining to hole-in-the-wall joints. F*ck, That’s Delicious will leave your mouth watering at the end of each episode. The first four seasons are available to stream on Hulu. Watch seasons 5 and 6 on Action Bronson’s YouTube channel.

Stream F*ck, That’s Delicious on Hulu.

