3 underrated shows on Hulu you need to watch in March

Blair Marnell
By

One thing that makes Hulu stand out from other streaming services is that it offers subscribers new shows from Fox, ABC, and FX the day after they premiere. And if you’re willing to pay a much higher price, Hulu + Live TV can get you even more options. But even if you’re on Hulu’s lowest subscription tier, there are still a lot of shows that are worthy of your time … if you can find them.

That’s why we’re putting the spotlight on three underrated shows on Hulu that you need to watch in March. Our selections this month include a sports documentary, a superhero comedy, and a workplace sitcom from the ’90s.

After Jackie (2022)

Jackie Robinson in promo art for History's After Jackie.
History

Even if they’re not into sports, almost everyone knows the story of Jackie Robinson, the Black player who broke Major League Baseball’s color barrier when he was called to the big leagues by the Brooklyn Dodgers in 1947. Decades later, Robinson is a celebrated figure whose number is retired by every MLB team. However, Robinson’s story was not the end of the struggle for Black players.

After Jackie is a documentary on loan from the History Channel that focuses on Black players – including Bob Gibson, Bill White, and Curt Flood – who continued to face discrimination off the field during their time in MLB. Interviews with Gibson and White, as well as other former and current players, set the stage for another watershed moment in baseball history. It also follows Gibson, White, and Flood’s time on the St. Louis Cardinals in the 1960s, when the teams won two World Series titles.

Watch After Jackie on Hulu.

Extraordinary (2023-Present)

The cast of Extraordinary.
Hulu

You may not have guessed from the photo above, but Extraordinary takes place in a world where nearly everyone has a superhuman ability — except for Jen (Máiréad Tyers) and a handful of others. Jen is extraordinarily ordinary by comparison. Her roommates, Carrie (Sofia Oxenham) and Kash (Bilal Hasna), can channel the dead and turn back time, respectively. Even Jen’s cat, Jizzlord (Luke Rollason), turns out to be a human shape-shifter who forgot his true identity.

Season 2 recently premiered on Hulu, and it continues Jen’s attempts to discover if she does have powers after all. Meanwhile, Jizzlord is unnerved by the return of the family he can’t remember, while Carrie and Kash try to move on from dating each other by going out with other people. And along the way, one of these friends gets possessed.

Watch Extraordinary on Hulu.

Just Shoot Me! (1997-2003)

The cast of Just Shoot Me.
Sony Pictures Television

Due to the huge success of Friends, Frasier, and Seinfeld, Just Shoot Me! tended to be overshadowed during its run on NBC in the late ’90s and early 2000s. But this show deserves a second look in its digital afterlife on Hulu. Although former Saturday Night Live cast member David Spade is the most recognizable performer on this show, the series stars Laura San Giacomo as a journalist, Maya Gallo, who reluctantly goes to work for her father, Jack Gallo (George Segal), at his fashion magazine, Blush. Spade plays Jack’s longtime personal assistant, Dennis Finch.

While working at Blush, Maya has occasional conflicts with former model Nina Van Horn (Wendie Malick), and an even more complex relationship with fashion photographer Elliot DiMauro (Enrico Colantoni), both of whom may harbor romantic feelings for each other. Just Shoot Me! ran for seven seasons, and it’s one of the rare sitcoms that had a chance to reach a satisfying ending for the series.

Watch Just Shoot Me! on Hulu.

