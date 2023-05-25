Warner Bros. released a new trailer for the highly anticipated Barbie movie starring Margot Robbie (Babylon) in the titular role. The latest footage teases a conflict in Barbieland as Barbie begins to experience minor inconveniences such as cold showers and flat feet.

Barbie must travel to the real world to learn the truth about the universe. However, she’s not going alone as Ken (The Gray Man’s Ryan Gosling) accompanies his best friend on the journey. Upon arrival, the duo struggles to adjust to the real world, which is the opposite of the idyllic Barbieland. Making matters worse, the toy company CEO (Spirited‘s Will Ferrell) says the dolls’ presence in the real world is “catastrophic,” and fights to return Barbie and Ken to their home.

Robbie and Gosling are not the only actors playing Barbie and Ken. There will be several variations of each character. The actors playing a different version of Barbie include Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live), Issa Rae (Insecure), Emma Mackey (Sex Education), Sharon Rooney (Dumbo), Alexandra Shipp (tick, tick… BOOM!), Dua Lipa (Argylle), Hari Nef (Transparent), Nicola Coughlan (Bridgerton), Ana Cruz Kayne (Little Women), and Ritu Arya (The Umbrella Academy). Lipa will also be featured on the film’s soundtrack, Barbie: The Album, with her single, Dance the Night, releasing on May 26.

Along with Gosling, Simu Liu (Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings), Scott Evans (Grace and Frankie), Ncuti Gatwa (Sex Education), John Cena (Fast X), and Kingsley Ben-Adir (One Night in Miami) will star as variations of Ken.

Greta Gerwig (Lady Bird) directs the first live-action Barbie film from a script she co-wrote with Noah Baumbach (Marriage Story). Robbie will produce alongside her husband, Tom Ackerley (Boston Strangler), along with David Heyman (White Noise) and Robbie Brenner (Dallas Buyers Club).

Barbie is scheduled to be released in theaters on June 21.

