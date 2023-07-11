 Skip to main content
Secret Invasion season 1, episode 4 release date, time, channel, and plot

Where in the world is Nick Fury? When we last saw the former director of S.H.I.E.L.D., Fury was taking a vacation on a Skrull spaceship in the post-credits of Spider-Man: Far From Home. On Earth, Talos and Soren were disguised as Fury and Maria Hill. It’s been four years since that post-credits scene, and Fury finally returns to the MCU in the new Disney+ series Secret Invasion.

Samuel L. Jackson reprises his role as Fury, who returns to Earth to investigate a covert mission by a faction of Skrulls seeking to invade and conquer Earth. To stop the Skrull invasion, Fury seeks help from three allies: Hill (Cobie Smulders), Everett K. Ross (Martin Freeman), and Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). The spy thriller is the first Disney+ TV series in Phase Five of the MCU. To find out when episode 4 streams, keep reading!

When does episode 4 of Secret Invasion season 1 release?

Nick Fury sits on a chair in Secret Invasion.

The fourth episode of Secret Invasion streams to Disney+ on Wednesday, July 12. Download the Disney+ app for your mobile device or smart TV.

Disney+ with ads costs $8 per month, while Disney+ without ads costs $11 per month. Secret Invasion is the top Marvel TV series that will stream this summer. New Star Wars programs are also on the way, including Ahsoka, the eight-episode series about the former Padawan to Anakin Skywalker. It arrives on August 23.

What time does episode 4 of Secret Invasion season 1 start?

The fourth episode should be available to watch at 3 a.m. ET/midnight PT on July 12.

What is episode 4 of Secret Invasion season 1 about?

Nothing is known about episode 4‘s plot at this time.

Gi'ah looking apprehensive in Secret Invasion.

Is there a trailer for Secret Invasion season 1?

Yes, you can! Watch it below:

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion | Official Trailer | Disney+

Who stars in Secret Invasion?

Jackson headlines Secret Invasion as Nick Fury. The ensemble cast includes Ben Mendelsohn as Talos, Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, Kingsley Ben-Adir as Gravik, Emilia Clarke as G’iah, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, Richard Dormer as Agent Prescod, Dermot Mulroney as Ritson, and Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes. Killian Scott, Samuel Adewunmi, Katie Finneran, Christopher McDonald, Charlayne Woodard, and Carmen Ejogo have been cast in undisclosed roles.

How many episodes will be in Secret Invasion season 1?

Secret Invasion will consist of six episodes.

Is Secret Invasion season 1 worth watching?

Gravik heals his hand in Secret Invasion.

Secret Invasion is the first MCU TV series since She-Hulk: Attorney at Law, which aired its season finale on October 13, 2022. The long layoff has added to the anticipation behind Secret Invasion. The Secret Invasion trailers have the same gritty feel of Captain America: The Winter Soldier, another spy thriller and one of the more successful entries in the MCU. Marvel is at a crossroads coming off Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, a box-office disappointment, and Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3, the end of a trilogy. Seeing how Secret Invasion shapes future entries in the MCU will be an intriguing development and one worth watching.

The first two episodes of Secret Invasion have received mainly positive reviews, with the darker tone and Jackson’s performance being praised. Secret Invasion opened with a 65% on the Tomatometer and a 63 Metascore.

