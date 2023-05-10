 Skip to main content
Enter Nick Fury’s world in a new Secret Invasion featurette

Blair Marnell
By

In 2008, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury established himself as one of Marvel’s power players in the post-credits scene of Iron Man. And this summer, Fury is finally getting his MCU spotlight in Secret Invasion, a new Disney+ original series that follows up on the events of Captain Marvel three decades later. Remember the innocent Skrull refugees from that film? They’ve all grown up bitter about not having a home of their own. That’s why the Skrulls have decided to make Earth their new world, and they don’t care how many humans they have to kill to make that happen.

Marvel Studios’ Secret Invasion | Featurette | Disney+

Disney+ has released a new featurette for Secret Invasion that features the cast members setting the stage for the Marvel event of the summer. And while previous MCU stories have relied on superheroes to bail everyone out, it’s down to the human characters this time. Even the lone Avenger in the cast, Don Cheadle’s James “Rhodey” Rhodes, looks more like a politician than a War Machine. But this is one fight that Fury and his friends can’t afford to lose.

Samuel L. Jackson in Secret Invasion.

In the featurette, Oscar-winner Olivia Colman describes her excitement about joining the MCU as Sonya Falsworth, a MI6 agent with a bit a of sadistic streak. Another familiar face is Game of Thrones‘ Emilia Clarke, who will play G’iah, a young Skrull who is the child of Fury’s ally, Talos (Ben Mendelsohn). Unfortunately for Fury and Talos, G’iah has rejected their worldview and joined forces with Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir), the Skrull who is behind the secret invasion. Gravik knows humanity well, and so far, his plan is working.

Cobie Smulders and Martin Freeman are also reprising their respective roles as Maria Hill and Everett K. Ross. Other cast members include , Dermot Mulroney, Killian Scott, Christopher McDonald, Carmen Ejogo, Charlayne Woodard, Samuel Adewunmi, and Katie Finneran.

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 21.

