New Secret Invasion trailer makes Nick Fury a wanted man in the MCU

In Spider-Man: No Way Home, there was a blink-and-you’ll-miss-it moment where it was revealed that Nick Fury’s absence from Earth is known among Damage Control’s agents. And the last time we saw Fury (Samuel L. Jackson) in Spider-Man: Far From Home, he was somewhere out in space with the Skrulls enjoying a vacation of sorts. But the vacation is over in the upcoming series, Secret Invasion. In the latest trailer for the series, Fury is not only back on Earth, but he’s also the most wanted man in the world!

Why is Fury being hunted? It might have something to do with the final moments of the trailer where Fury, or a Skrull pretending to be Fury, appears to be in the process of assassinating President Ritson (Dermot Mulroney). If it’s really Fury, that means the Skrulls replaced the President. And if it’s a Skrull posing as Fury, then they’ve found the perfect way to destroy any remaining credibility that Fury had with the authorities.

Gravik (Kingsley Ben-Adir) makes several appearances in the trailer, and he’s the key figure behind this invasion. Gravik and G’iah (Emilia Clarke) are Skrulls who grew up as refugees that were promised a new home at the end of Captain Marvel. That was three decades ago within the MCU, and the Skrulls are not pleased. They want their own world, and they’ve decided that Earth should belong to them. That makes this Fury’s war, but we have to question why he isn’t calling in “his special friends” to help take care of this problem.

Ben Mendelsohn also stars in the series as Fury’s closest friend among the Skrulls, Talos, with Cobie Smulders as Maria Hill, Olivia Colman as Sonya Falsworth, Martin Freeman as Everett K. Ross, and Don Cheadle as James “Rhodey” Rhodes.

Secret Invasion will premiere on Disney+ on Wednesday, June 21.

