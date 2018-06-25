‘Spider-Man: Far From Home’ takes the web-slinger from New York to Europe

Share

By the time Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters in July 2019, it will likely be actor Tom Holland‘s fifth turn as the web-slinging superhero. Given how intense the first four films have been (particularly Avengers: Infinity War), fans will be expecting an impressive adventure from the actor’s second solo(ish) outing.

With director Jon Watts set to return behind the camera, the sequel to Spider-Man: Homecoming will be set after the events of Infinity War and its May 2019 sequel, which offers some clue as to the ultimate fate of Peter Parker and his web-slinging alter ego in the aftermath of those films. And now we have a few more details about the sequel — including info about the location of Spidey’s next adventure.

Eurotrip

On June 25, MCU chief Kevin Feige revealed even more juicy details in the course of an interview with Gizmodo/iO9. According to Feige, Spidey’s next adventure will take place during the summer (he’s intentionally cryptic about which summer that would be, though comments from last year indicate Far From Home will take place directly after the events of Avengers 4), and that Peter will be going on a vacation to Europe with his friends.

Presumably, that’s where Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal) will strike, likely endangering Peter’s friends and his more-than-a-friend MJ (Zendaya Coleman). The film will begin shooting in London — where the England-bred Holland will, somewhat ironically, play a tourist — this July.

Leaving so soon?

In June, Holland posted a video to Instagram in which he revealed the sequel to Homecoming will be Spider-Man: Far From Home. Feige later confirmed the title.

A not-so-mysterious villain

While Holland will reprise his role as Spider-Man in Far From Home, he’s now expected to be joined by Gyllenhaal in the film. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Gyllenhaal is in talks to portray the villain Mysterio, a frequent foe of Spider-Man in the Marvel Comics universe.

Created by Stan Lee and Steve Ditko and first introduced in a 1964 issue of The Amazing Spider-Man, Mysterio is the villainous alter ego of Quentin Beck, a special effects expert who uses his talents to pull off elaborate crimes. Mysterio is considered one of Spider-Man’s most troublesome enemies, as he often makes Spider-Man question his own senses and perception of the world around him, relying more on psychological and chemical weapons than physical attacks.

This will be Gyllenhaal’s first, official role in a mainstream superhero movie after coming close to landing the lead roles in both the original Spider-Man franchise and Christopher Nolan’s Dark Knight trilogy. The casting has yet to be officially confirmed by the studio, so anything can happen between now and when the cameras start rolling in July.

A global affair

One thing we do know about the sequel, is that Spider-Man will go global in some form when he returns to the big screen.

In April 2018, Feige told Gizmodo’s i09 that the action will extend beyond protagonist Peter Parker’s hometown and bring him to other parts of the world.

Naturally, Feige hasn’t revealed too many specifics, but he did discuss filming the sequel in a new location. Whereas the first film was shot in Atlanta, the follow-up will start shooting in London. Filming in a particular city doesn’t mean that the story will be set there, but Feige confirmed that they chose London for a very specific reason.

“Spidey, of course, will spend some time in New York,” the Marvel exec said, “but he’ll spend some time in other parts of the globe.”

Feige didn’t give any clues as to what stamps Peter will be adding to his passport, but he did strongly hint that the reason for the web-slinger’s travel will be related to the events of Avengers: Infinity War and its still-untitled sequel, Avengers 4. The Marvel president noted that Civil War set up Homecoming and said that the next two Avengers films “will greatly inform” the upcoming Spider-Man flick — “probably even more so.”

In spite of the fact that Peter will be doing some globetrotting, Feige highlighted in an interview with IGN Africa that we’ll see the superhero trying to return to “normal life.” He pointed out how Peter is “one of us” and “is, quote-unquote, a normal person” in spite of having powers. To capture that, the sequel will show him back at school and settling into his “normal environment.”

“It’s fun to see that, because he can represent, you know, the world as a whole, as they try to move forward,” Feige said. “And you can do it in a way that is tonally unique, and tonally different than, certainly, the two Avengers films that people are about to see.”

Spider-Man: Far From Home is slated to hit theaters July 5, 2019.

Updated on June 25: Added information about the plot of the film.