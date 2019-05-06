Digital Trends
Avengers: Endgame spoilers abound in new Spider-Man: Far From Home trailer

Rick Marshall
By

Despite the sense of finality in Avengers: Endgame, the third phase of the Marvel Cinematic Universe technically concludes with Spider-Man: Far From Home. With the upcoming film offering the first look at the post-Endgame MCU, it makes sense that its new trailer comes with a spoiler warning for anyone who hasn’t seen the blockbuster Avengers movie yet.

That’s not the only surprise in the Far From Home trailer, though.

(Note: There will be a discussion of some key events and plot points from Avengers: Endgame in the following description of the trailer, so consider this another spoiler warning.)

Just before the trailer begins, Spider-Man: Far From Home star Tom Holland provides the aforementioned spoiler warning, and it’s a well-deserved alert, given the Endgame plot points mentioned in the preview. Along with offering some commentary on the status of Tony Stark after Endgame from some of the characters closest to him, the trailer also delivers a few revelations that could lead to some intriguing narrative possibilities in the MCU.

Among the most noteworthy moments to come out of the trailer is the suggestion that the events of Endgame revealed the existence of some sort of “multiverse” in the MCU, and that Mysterio — the character played by Jake Gyllenhaal in the film — actually comes from a different universe. However, as anyone familiar with Spider-Man’s rogues gallery knows, Mysterio is one of the web-slinger’s oldest recurring foes and has a knack for crafting elaborate illusions, so the truth of what’s suggested in the trailer is uncertain at best.

The trailer also provides a glimpse of Peter Parker in his new, black, stealthy Spider-Man suit.

Set in the aftermath of Avengers: EndgameSpider-Man: Far From Home takes Peter Parker (Holland) on a trip to Europe where he attempts to live the life of a normal high school student, only to end up tangling with a host of new threats.

Along with the aforementioned cast members, Far From Home also brings back Zendaya as Peter’s classmate “MJ,” Jacob Batalon as Peter’s friend Ned, and Tony Revolori as Peter’s antagonistic classmate Flash Thompson, as well as Michael Keaton as Adrian Toomes, the Homecoming villain known as The Vulture. The trailer also reveals the return of Jon Favreau as “Happy” Hogan, Tony Stark’s friend and assistant. New additions to the cast include comedian and actor J.B. Smoove, as well as Numan Acar (Aladdin) as Dimitri.

Behind the camera, Spider-Man: Far From Home also brings back director Jon Watts, as well as screenwriters Chris McKenna and Erik Sommers.

Sony Pictures and Marvel Studios released the first trailer for the superhero sequel in January, following a tease by star Tom Holland the previous day.

Originally scheduled to premiere July 5, Spider-Man: Far From Home is now scheduled to hit theaters July 2.

