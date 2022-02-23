  1. Movies & TV

Spider-Men unite as No Way Home heads to digital and Blu-ray

By

Spider-Man: No Way Home has yet to leave the top of the box office rankings more than two months after its release. Sony Pictures wisely decided not to rush bringing the film to viewers at home as it continues to rack up money. But at last, the time has come for No Way Home to get a digital and Blu-ray release. And to make the announcement, Sony turned to three generations of Spider-Men: Tom Holland, Andrew Garfield, and Tobey Maguire.

No Way Home‘s digital debut will occur on March 22. Fans will have to wait a little bit longer if they want a physical copy. The Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD release is dropping on April 12. And in a cheeky touch, Sony shared this never-before-seen pic of Garfield, Holland, and Maguire recreating a famous Spider-Man meme.

And now, for the moment we’ve all been waiting for…#SpiderManNoWayHome swings home on Digital March 22 and on 4K UHD &amp; Blu-ray on April 12. Pre-order: https://t.co/vxVmkxUo96 pic.twitter.com/GW3ELhkpsD

&mdash; Sony (@Sony) February 23, 2022

For context, the meme was born out of this scene from the 1967 Spider-Man cartoon.

The Spider-Man pointing meme.

In the episode it came from, Spidey confronted his evil imposter, who was actually the Chameleon in disguise. Ironically, Sony’s Kraven the Hunter movie reportedly cast Fred Hechinger as Chameleon earlier this week.

Sony hasn’t specified which special features will be included with No Way Home. However, there is a teaser video that promises 20 additional minutes with Peter 2 and Peter 3, as played by Maguire and Garfield, respectively.

Viewers who prefer to skip physical media and rely on streamers will also be able to get their chance to watch No Way Home. While Sony is currently under contract with Netflix for films coming out in 2022, No Way Home falls under the studio’s deal with STARZ. And that means STARZ will be able to premiere No Way Home on its app and its cable channel later this year.

