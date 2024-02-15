 Skip to main content
Madame Web: how many post-credits scenes does it have?

Blair Marnell
By
Dakota Johnson looks at someone in Madame Web.
Sony Pictures

If you’re coming into the weekend without any idea about who the title character of Madame Web is, then you’re not alone. For all of the barbs that The Marvels got – and we’ve fired a few ourselves – the three characters at the center of that movie at least had the benefit of having two headliners between them. Not one of the main characters in Madame Web has ever held down an ongoing comic book series, least of all Dakota Johnson’s Cassandra Web.

But for any comic book movie fans who just have to know about the future of Sony’s Spider-Man Universe – aka the movies that don’t actually feature Spider-Man – then we can tell you right now how many post-credits scenes that Madame Web has.

How many post-credits scenes does Madame Web have?

None. There’s nothing at the mid-credits or the post-credits, so you can run for the exit as soon as the credits roll. Although you may want to leave sooner than that. But consider this post as your clairvoyant vision of the future, which will allow you to stop yourself from losing 116 minutes of your life that you’ll never get back. Why should you pay money to see a film that will probably be on Netflix by this summer?

The three Spider-Women in "Madame Web."
Sony Pictures / Sony Pictures

Why doesn’t Madame Web have any post-credits scenes?

Warning: There are spoilers ahead for Madame Web!

It’s probably because the entire movie is basically a pre-credits scene to some Spider-Woman movie we’ll never see. The film is set in 2003, and it features Cassandra as a young paramedic as opposed to the paralyzed, blind old woman that she is in the comics. After Cassandra gains her power to see the future, she uses her ability to protect Julia Cornwall (Sydney Sweeney), Mattie Franklin (Celeste O’Connor), and Anya Corazon (Isabela Merced) from a bad guy named Ezekiel Sims (Tahar Rahim), who wears a Spirit Halloween knockoff version of Spider-Man’s black costume.

Adam Scott as Ben Parker in Madame Web.
Sony Pictures

Ezekiel has prophetic powers of his own, and he’s seen that these three young women will become Spider-heroes in the future and kill him. That’s why he’s trying to murder them in 2003. The only time that Julia, Mattie, and Anya appear in costume as Spider-Woman, Spider-Woman, and Araña is in brief flash-forward. If you’ve seen them suit up in the trailers, that’s all you’ll see of their alter egos in this film.

If that’s not enough Spider-Verse adjacent action for you, Adam Scott appears as Peter Parker’s beloved Uncle Ben Parker, one of Cassandra’s EMT co-workers. Ben’s sister-in-law and Peter’s mother, Mary Parker (Emma Roberts), is pregnant in this movie, but the film doesn’t actually say that her unborn son is Peter.

Is Madame Web connected to Tom Holland’s MCU Spider-Man?

Tom Holland as Spider-Man in "Spider-Man: Homecoming."
Image via Marvel Studios / Image via Marvel Studios

Although Sony would love for fans to believe that the Peter Parker alluded to in this film is the one who grew up to be played by Tom Holland, it’s probably not going to happen. Sony has control over all of the Spider-Man supporting characters on the big screen. But as long as Sony and Marvel are sharing custody of Holland’s MCU Spider-Man, then it’s less likely that any of this will ever be referenced in a future Spider-Man movie.

If Madame Web‘s projected $20 million six-day opening projection holds, then it could bomb harder than Morbius. Just so we’re clear, that’s far below the mark where any sequel could possibly happen.

Madame Web is now playing in theaters, but probably not for long.

