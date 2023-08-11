This week, moviegoers in select locations around the country have the opportunity to strap in for a video game movie that doubles as a sports bio pic: Gran Turismo. After eight years away from the big screen, District 9 director Neill Blomkamp made his cinematic return with the story of professional racer, Jann Mardenborough, a man who owes his career to the skills that he gained from playing the Gran Turismo video games. It wasn’t an instantaneous journey for Mardenborough, and the film dramatizes the journey that he embarked on in order to take the wheel on some of the most prestigious race tracks in the world.

Archie Madekwe stars in the film as Jann Mardenborough, with Stranger Things‘ David Harbour as Jack Salter, Orlando Bloom as Danny Moore, Darren Barnet as Matty Davis, Djimon Hounsou as Steve Mardenborough, Geri Halliwell as Lesley Mardenborough, Takehiro Hira as Kazunori Yamauchi, Josha Stradowski as Nicholas Capa, Daniel Puig as Cai Mardenborough, Maeve Courtier-Lilley as Audrey, Richard Cambridge as Felix, and Emelia Hartford as Leah Vega.

Recommended Videos

We aren’t going to spoil the ending of the film in this post. However, we will tell you whether Gran Turismo has a post-credits scene, and what you can expect when the credits roll.

Does Gran Turismo have a post-credits scene?

No, Gran Turismo does not have a post-credits scene. Was anyone really expecting a CGI Mario to come along and challenge Jann Mardenborough to a race? Just imagine Chris Pratt’s voice saying “Want a real race? Let’s-a go!” If that’s what you wanted, then you’re going to be disappointed. Gran Turismo simply isn’t that kind of movie. It is a video game film, but it’s more rooted in reality.

But if you do stick around for the credits, what you’re going to see is a behind-the-scenes look at the real Jann Mardenborough alongside the actor who portrayed him, Archie Madekwe. The film notes that Mardenborough was also a stunt driver for his own character in the movie. Also, through a series of photographs, viewers get to see Mardenborough’s real parents, Steve and Lesley Mardenborough, alongside pictures of their respective performers, Djimon Hounsou and Geri Halliwell. Even the creator of the Gran Turismo video games, Kazunori Yamauchi, appears in a picture opposite a pic of his Hollywood counterpart, Takehiro Hira. Beyond that, there’s just the regular film credits.

Gran Turismo is now playing in limited release. It will go wide on Friday, August 25.

Editors' Recommendations