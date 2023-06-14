 Skip to main content
Does The Flash movie have a post-credits scene?

Two Flashes stand on a battlefield with Supergirl in The Flash.
Warner Bros. Pictures

For better or worse, The Flash doesn’t hold back. Throughout its 144-minute runtime, the superhero blockbuster tosses out more alternate universes, cameos, character variants, and shoddy visual effects than audiences will be able to see coming. The Andy Muschietti-directed film fits so much into its core story, in fact, that there isn’t much left for it to do by the time it’s reached its end credits.

That doesn’t mean The Flash doesn’t pack any extra surprises into its credits, though. Heading into the film’s long-awaited opening weekend, here’s what DCEU fans should know about The Flash — namely, whether or not it has any post-credits scenes that they should stay in the theater to see.

How many post-credits scenes are there in The Flash?

Barry Allen runs through the Speed Force in The Flash.
Warner Bros. Pictures

There is only one post-credits scene at the end of The Flash. However, as disappointing as that may be to some viewers, it’s worth noting that the film ends with such an unexpected, tongue-in-cheek twist that it doesn’t need to immediately follow it up with another Easter egg or surprise.

That means fans will have to sit through the entirety of The Flash’s end credits if they want to see the film’s only surprise scene. If they do, they’ll find themselves treated to a lighthearted moment between two of the DCEU’s core heroes.

What happens in The Flash’s post-credits scene?

Aquaman looks at The Flash in Justice League.
Warner Bros. Pictures

The Flash’s ending may reveal that Ben Affleck’s Bruce Wayne has been seemingly replaced, once and for all, by George Clooney’s older version of Batman, but the film’s sole post-credits scene informs viewers that not all of the Snyderverse’s heroes have been erased from existence. As a matter of fact, the film’s final scene follows Barry Allen (Ezra Miller) and Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) as they stumble out of a bar together.

Earlier in the film, Barry tried contacting Momoa’s Aquaman only to discover that his first-act decision to save his mother’s life had unintentionally prevented his fellow Justice League member from ever being born. Their reunion in The Flash’s post-credits scene, therefore, assures viewers that Barry did succeed in correcting most of his past mistakes when he went back in time again in the film’s third act.

As for the scene itself, it all takes place on the same city block and ends with Barry leaving a blackout-drunk Arthur alone to sleep face down in a sidewalk puddle. Some fans will likely feel cheated by the scene’s unimportance, but given how much uncertainty surrounds some of the DCEU’s Snyderverse characters, it’s somewhat sweet that The Flash ultimately ends with two of the franchise’s heroes simply enjoying a night out on the town together.

The Flash is now playing in theaters.

Alex Welch is a TV and movies writer based out of Los Angeles. In addition to Digital Trends, his work has been published by…
