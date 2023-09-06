10 best movie superhero costumes, ranked

A big part of a superhero‘s appeal is their costume. Whether they’re brimming with color or dark as night, these super-suits help convey to their audience the kind of hero they’ll see wearing them.

While some comic book movies have taken liberties in creating realistic costumes, many times, the heroes rock outfits that look exactly like what they wore in the source material. Out of the many costumes seen on film, these ten have reached the height of superhero fashion.

10. Doctor Strange (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

No one else could pull off Doctor Strange’s look quite like Benedict Cumberbatch. The actor already bore an uncanny resemblance to the Sorcerer Supreme.

But with his red and blue costume in the MCU, his character fully embraces the “strange” parts of his superhero persona without ever looking over the top, complete with his Cloak of Levitation and the Eye of Agamotto.

Gwen Stacy’s costume has been an integral part of her popularity as Spider-Woman, so Into the Spider-Verse just had to get the character’s look right. Thankfully, the filmmakers didn’t disappoint, as the web-slinger rocked her iconic black and white suit with pink webbed lining.

Also, the green dance shoes are a welcome new addition to her outfit, as they accentuate her ballerina-esque agility and elegance, further setting her apart from the other Spider-People in the Multiverse.

8. Deadpool (Deadpool 1 and 2)

When Deadpool was developing his first solo film, it seemed like any outfit would’ve been better than the look he had in X-Men Origins: Wolverine. However, the Merc with a Mouth’s blood-red suit seemed to have been taken right out of the comics when it debuted in 2016.

Unlike most cinematic superheroes, Deadpool’s mask retains the blank, white eyes typically seen in the comics, but they still manage to convey his facial expressions in a cartoonish manner fitting for his character.

7. Captain America (Avengers: Endgame)

Since his hero’s journey culminated in Avengers: Endgame, Cap’s final suit fittingly combines the best elements of the many suits that came before it. With his classic red, white, and blue color scheme, this getup blends the classic soldier’s fatigues of the past with the modern, polished armor of the present.

The star on this chest also seems to emanate a vibrant light with its scaly design, underlining his complete transformation into a symbol of hope for the people he’s sworn to protect.

6. Black Panther (Marvel Cinematic Universe)

Bringing Black Panther to the big screen was a lofty task for Marvel Studios, and doing the character’s suit justice was a crucial but successful endeavor. With his trademark vibranium necklace, T’Challa’s suit honors the hero’s classic look and invokes his African heritage. At the same time, it looks like a real piece of hi-tech armor reminiscent of Iron Man’s.

It only got better once T’Challa donned an upgraded version that could absorb and release kinetic energy, adding purple streaks of light that seemed to course through his veins like the mystical protector that his people so revere.

5. Iron Man (Avengers: Infinity War)

Tony Stark has built many different versions of his Iron Man armor in the MCU, but the Mark L surpasses them all in terms of style and function. Made up entirely of nanobots, this suit is smoother, much more fluid, and can generate a variety of cool and powerful weapons seemingly out of thin air, making it a technological marvel.

Likewise, the armor doesn’t go overboard with the color gold like the suit in Endgame, and the triangular arc reactor is more detailed and distinctive than previous models.

4. Batman (DC Extended Universe)

Michael Keaton and Christian Bale‘s costumes are some of Batman’s most definitive looks, but Ben Affleck’s main suit in the DCEU is arguably the best one yet. For one thing, it looks almost exactly like the suit featured in Frank Miller’s comic, The Dark Knight Returns.

Also, the suit and cowl achieve the right balance of style and comfort, as Batman can fight freely and instill fear in his foes while the suit can still protect him without any excessive padding. On top of that, the gray coloring contrasts well with the black bat emblem, which features a polished design that isn’t too exaggerated or on the nose.

3. Superman (Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice)

Since DCEU was supposed to remake the Man of Steel for the modern age, Henry Cavill’s Superman did away with the classic red underoos and wore a sleek, detailed suit that looked like something from another world, allowing audiences to take his character more seriously. The emblem on the suit’s chest is also less blatant in its resemblance to an “S,” making it more like an alien symbol of hope.

But in his second film, the emblem features a quote from author Joseph Campbell (who was a huge inspiration for director Zack Snyder) written in the Kryptonian language that translates to, “And where we had thought to be alone, we shall be all with the world.” This hidden detail emphasizes Superman’s nature as a mythological hero who connects everyone he helps by embodying the best parts of themselves.

2. Wonder Woman (DC Extended Universe)

Making her cinematic debut in Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice, Wonder Woman dons a dazzling, Xena-esque armor that shows that she is ready for battle. Armed with her sword & shield, the Lasso of Truth, and the Bracelets of Submission, Gal Gadot’s character cements herself as a fierce and powerful warrior the moment she arrives on the scene.

And with this suit ditching the traditional star-spangled Spanx, Diana looks more like a hero from Greek mythology, revitalizing the character for the 21st century.

1. Spider-Man (Spider-Man: No Way Home)

The MCU did wonders for Spider-Man’s suit by giving him a mask with expressive eyes akin to Steve Dikto’s classic drawings of him. However, it wasn’t until the end of Tom Holland’s third solo film that his suit reached perfection.

Taking inspiration from Tobey Maguire and Andrew Garfield’s suits, this homemade outfit features the classic red and blue color scheme and a sharper, more traditional spider symbol. The MCU’s Spider-Man trilogy has been considered the hero’s origin story, and this suit symbolizes how he has finally become the friendly neighborhood hero everyone knows and loves.

