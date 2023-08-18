 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Blue Beetle’s ending, explained

Blair Marnell
By
Jaime Reyes holds the scarab in Blue Beetle.
Warner Bros. Pictures

2023 is the year that Warner Bros. scheduled four different DC movies for theatrical release. So far, it’s been a pretty rough year with Shazam! Fury of the Gods and The Flash both failing to live up to their respective box office expectations. Until Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom arrives in December, Blue Beetle is the best chance for DC to right its ship. But it’s far too soon to say how casual fans will respond to this movie.

Cobra Kai‘s Xolo Maridueña stars in the film as Jaime Reyes, the young man who becomes Blue Beetle after a sentient alien Scarab known as Khaji-Da (Becky G) bonds with his body. Jenny Kord (Bruna Marquezine), the daughter of the previous Blue Beetle, Ted Kord, gave Jaime the Scarab to keep it away from her corrupt aunt, Victoria Kord (Susan Sarandon), and her right-hand man, Ignacio Carapax (Raoul Max Trujillo).

Recommended Videos

George Lopez also stars in the film as Jaime’s conspiracy theory-loving uncle, Rudy Reyes, with Damián Alcázar as Alberto Reyes, Elpidia Carrillo as Rocio Reyes, Belissa Escobedo as Milagro Reyes, Adriana Barraza as Nana, and Harvey Guillén as Dr. Sanchez. Ángel Manuel Soto directed the film from a script by Gareth Dunnet-Alcocer.

Related

Now, we’re going to tell you how Blue Beetle ends, and what it means for the future.

Warning: the rest of this post contains spoilers for Blue Beetle.

How does Blue Beetle end?

The official poster for Blue Beetle with portraits of the cast.
Warner Bros. Pictures

During the final battle of the film, Jaime and Khaji Da spare Carapax and restore his lost memories of his childhood, which in turn reveals that Victoria Kord was personally responsible for the death of Carapax’s mother and his transformation into a child soldier. Rather than continuing to fight Jamie, Carapax allows him to leave and triggers a self-destruct sequence that claims his life as well as Victoria’s when the island is rocked by explosions.

In the aftermath, Jenny takes over Kord Industries and vows to give back to the community while renouncing Victoria’s plans to make weapons like the OMAC suits. Meanwhile, Jaime and his family finally have a chance to mourn his father, Alberto, who died from a heart attack when Victoria’s men attacked the family and destroyed their home earlier in the film while attempting to reclaim the Scarab. The Reyes family’s spirits are lifted when their friends and neighbors arrive to celebrate Alberto’s life and to offer their support to rebuild the home.

Jenny also comes to the event and promises the Reyes family that she will make sure that their home will remain theirs. She and Jaime also appear to start a romantic relationship, which links the daughter of the second Blue Beetle, Ted Kord, to his successor, Jaime. And they fly off together at the end.

What’s next for the Blue Beetle?

Xolo Maridueña as Blue Beetle.
Warner Bros. Pictures

Assuming that there is a sequel, which is far from certain at this point, the mid-credits scene reveals that Jenny’s long-missing father isn’t dead. Ted Kord is alive, but not necessarily well. Because Ted’s computers have reactivated in his lab, he is able to send a message where he begs the recipient to tell his daughter that he’s still out there.

However, Ted never actually says where he is or why he can’t come home by himself. It seems very reminiscent of Marvel’s Ant-Man and the Wasp‘s Quantum Realm rescue of Janet van Dyne. This is clearly a setup for more stories, but it’s more likely that this plotline will remain unresolved if Blue Beetle is a one-and-done franchise.

Blue Beetle is now playing in theaters.

Editors' Recommendations

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek…
Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part 1’s ending, explained
Tom Cruise and Hayley Atwell turn around in a small car, looking concerned.

Nearly three years ago, director Christopher McQuarrie started filming Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part 1, and it's been a long journey to get this sequel on the big screen. Franchise star Tom Cruise has been headlining the Mission: Impossible films since 1996 with increasingly risky stunts and over-the-top action that has kept audiences coming back for more. But Dead Reckoning Part 1 takes things to another level with a story that is too big for a single movie.

By most accounts, Dead Reckoning's two-movie adventure will mark the end of Cruise's Ethan Hunt and his time in the Impossible Mission Force. When the ending comes around for Part 1, Ethan's team has been forever changed, and even bigger challenges lie ahead in Part 2. If you need help making sense of it all, then you've come to the right place because we're about to dive in. Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to keep reading, preferably after you've already seen Dead Reckoning Part 1.

Read more
How I Met Your Father season 2’s ending, explained
Valentina and Sophie looking at the phone, screaming in a scene from How I Met Your Father.

When How I Met Your Father season 2, part 1 ended, Sophie (Hilary Duff) met Barney Stinson (Neil Patrick Harris), who reprised his role from How I Met Your Mother. Their candid conversation led her to come to a huge decision: she wanted to find her biological father. This was resolved quickly in the first episode of the second half of season 2 when she tracked him down as a man named Nick (Clark Gregg).

The story continued to divert from there because, like the adult Ted (Josh Radnor) in How I Met Your Mother, the adult Sophie (Kim Cattrall) continuously went off topic through her story. But the wild ride is all part of the show’s charm.
How we met Sophie's father

Read more
The Bear season 2’s ending, explained
Carmy standing in a white T-shirt, Marcus in the background in a scene from The Bear.

Season 2 of The Bear continues with the same frantic, intense energy in every episode as the first, but there are new challenges afoot. Fresh off finding $100,000 in hidden cash within oversized cans of tomato sauce that his brother left for him, Carmy is gearing up to turn The Beef into The Bear, an upscale, fine-dining experience.

But starting a business is never easy, as Carmy discovers. He encounters everything from city inspection failures to mold, missing permits, dwindling funds, feuding staff, and personal distractions. The staff grows, and some come into their own (wait, Richie wears suits now?) A star-studded flashback episode, meanwhile, adds context to the fractured family dynamic.
The beginnings of The Bear

Read more