Get ready for the Blue Beetle – a teen superhero named Jaime Reyes who is fused with an alien scarab that gives him a radical bio-organic blue suit with advanced weapons systems and a metric ton of power. Blue Beetle may not be as well known as Batman or Wonder Woman, but he’s about to have his chance in the limelight with his self-titled theatrical debut. One hopes that Blue Beetle fares better than DC’s other recent cinematic flops including Black Adam, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, and The Flash.

Still, fans new and old can celebrate the Blue Beetle outside the movie theater with countless stories, TV series, and even a fighting video game from the makers of Mortal Kombat. That’s right, you can blast a hole through your DC opponents as Blue Beetle in Injustice 2. Jaime Reyes is still a fairly recent incarnation of the superhero. However, the Blue Beetle has a long history that includes two previous owners of the mysterious Scarab who also fought for justice. You just have to know where to look for the best stories out there, and DT is here to help you with that endeavor.

Recommended Videos

5. Infinite Crisis

Truthfully, Infinite Crisis isn’t just a Blue Beetle story; it’s also a killer DC crossover event that occurred in 2005 and continued what Crisis on Infinite Earths started in the mid-1980s. In issue 3 of this miniseries, we’re introduced to Jaime Reyes for the first time. In the lead-up to Infinite Crisis, Ted Kord (the former Blue Beetle) is killed by Maxwell Lord. The Scarab is ultimately lost in the Rock of Eternity and is flung across the Earth during an explosive battle between Shazam and Spectre. Issue 2 brings Booster Gold into the mix as he attempts to search for the Blue Beetle Scarab knowing what power it has.

After Jaime Reyes discovers the Blue Beetle Scarab in issue 3, it fuses itself with him. Jaime, of course, will then have an important role to play in the conflict ahead. Fans of the film will no doubt want to witness Jaime’s first appearance in DC Comics along with his transformation into the third incarnation of Blue Beetle.

4. Blue Beetle Vol. 6

Now, if you’re looking for some real Blue Beetle history, start with Blue Beetle vol. 6. This series of comics includes 24 issues, and it was the first publication of the Blue Beetle after DC Comics acquired the rights to the character from Charlton Comics. The story acknowledges the legacy of the Charlton-era Blue Beetle, Dan Garrett, but it also tackles his death and depicts the origins of the first DC incarnation of the character that is Ted Kord.

For the first time, you have Blue Beetle existing in DC continuity with staples existing alongside the character like the famous S.T.A.R. labs. Of course, the DC ties would only become stronger as Booster Gold enters Ted’s world and becomes his crime-fighting partner. Volume six of Blue Beetle is a great starting point for any comic fan wanting to learn a little bit about the origins of the hero’s DC legacy.

3. Metamorphosis (New 52 Blue Beetle 1-6)

This storyline is a retelling of Jaime Reyes’ Blue Beetle origins. That’s right, during the New 52 soft-reboot of 2011, Jaime Reyes’ Blue Beetle received something of a reboot only a few short years after his introduction into the DC universe. This storyline emphasizes the destructive power of the Scarab and reveals it was always meant to be a weapon that destroys entire species and worlds. When Jaime becomes fused with the Scarab the two clash over their separate ideals. Jaime has no desire to hurt or kill anyone.

The narrative focuses on Jaime’s will to bend the Scarab to his own moral standing and use it for good. It’s an interesting internal conflict that excels in establishing Jaime as a hero and setting the stage for the Blue Beetle he is to become. While it offers a separate origin from the original Infinite Crisis crossover event, it’s still a book worth reading mostly for its in-depth focus on Jaime as a character.

2. Blue and Gold

This eight-issue mini-series reels back the clock to an era when Booster Gold and Ted Kord’s Blue Beetle would famously pal around and combat crime together. But you’d be mistaken for thinking it’s an older series. In fact, Blue and Gold was published from September 2021 through June 2022. It’s a recent entry in the Booster Gold and Blue Beetle legacy that brings the heroes into the age of big tech and social media. This thrilling series highlights the friendship between these two heroes while tangling with villainous capers. Jaime Reyes even enters the mix, and the heroes run into the time-traveling adventurer, Rip Hunter.

Legendary DC writer Dan Jurgens, who is best known for his seminal The Death of Superman story, infuses old-school charm into his larger-than-life story. With colorful and vibrant artwork by Ryan Sook, this story is one of the most lighthearted and feel-good stories in the Blue Beetle catalog.

1. Shellshocked

This collected edition of Blue Beetle comics covers issues 1-6 that began in 2006 immediately after Infinite Crisis. In the aftermath of Ted Kord’s death and Jaime Reyes fusing with the Scarab, Jaime comes to grips with the fact that he has a major responsibility now with the power he’s been given. Sounds like there’s a famous Spider-Man quote in there somewhere, huh? Regardless, he reveals the truth about the Blue Beetle to his family, which is admittedly a bit of a shellshock for all parties — hence the title.

Of course, the lore behind the scarab goes a bit further in this series than ever before revealing that, at least in the DC universe, the Scarab is a weapon designed by an alien civilization known as the Reach. Furthermore, Jaime interacts with some notable DC figures such as Oracle and The Stranger. There’s plenty to love in this series as Jaime learns the ropes of becoming a superhero.

Editors' Recommendations