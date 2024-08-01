The best Batman animated shows, ranked

The spirit of Batman: The Animated Series lives on in Amazon Prime Video’s upcoming Batman: Caped Crusader. While the hero had a long history in animation before the former, it became the storytelling benchmark for the Dark Knight in this medium.

Many fans will be eager to see how showrunner Bruce Timm’s new take on the character compares, but Batman has maintained a stellar reputation in animated TV since then. Between memorable solo adventures, an ambitious futuristic sequel, and star-studded team-ups that predate even the lucrative Marvel Cinematic Universe, Batman is even more prolific in animated TV than his beloved live-action movies.

8. Beware the Batman (2013)

Following the conclusion of the campy Batman: The Brave and the Bold was Beware the Batman. This animated series is an ambitious change from the Batman canon’s status quo, with Anthony Ruivivar’s Caped Crusader taking on Katana (Sumalee Montano) as Bruce Wayne’s bodyguard and hero’s sidekick.

Beware the Batman should be credited for its bold changes, from its CG animation style and subversive supporting cast. It also made a point to highlight Batman’s more obscure villains, including the serial killer Professor Pyg and expert assassin Lady Shiva. However, the show didn’t resonate enough with audiences to survive for a second season. Beware the Batman’s wildly different animation and bleak tonal contrast to the show it was replacing weren’t strong enough selling points.

Beware the Batman is available to stream now on Max.

7. Batman: The Brave and the Bold (2008-2011)

While the appeal of Batman’s campy era was brief in the character’s 85-year-long history, it’s still fondly remembered. It was a product of its time, and the 2008 animated series Batman: The Brave and the Bold pays homage to the silly “Silver Age” of comics and Adam West’s tenure as the hero.

The title is a throwback to the DC comic book series that focused on colorful superhero team-ups, and Diedrich Bader’s Batman struck the perfect tone. His performance balances humor with sincerity, the art direction is dynamic, and the supporting cast complements this Caped Crusader just as well. While the grittier, noir-ish Batman may dominate mainstream appeal, shows like The Brave and the Bold prove there’s still room for the hero’s goofier exploits.

Batman: The Brave and the Bold is available to stream now on Max.

6. The Batman (2004-2008)

Of the post-DCAU animated shows, The Batman fared among the best. The series also takes a creative spin on the Dark Knight’s world, following Rino Romano’s Batman in his early crimefighting years against a fresh take on his rogues gallery.

Considering The Batman premiered when The Animated Series was fresh in most fans’ minds, the 2004 series held its own. The Jackie Chan Adventures art style is striking, and Romano’s Batman doesn’t try to be a carbon copy of Conroy’s famous rendition. Likewise, making Batgirl the hero’s sidekick and only adding Robin afterward was an intriguing change that created new character dynamics. It won’t be leaving The Animated Series’ shadow even in retrospect, but The Batman is an admirable addition to the character’s animated library.

The Batman is available to stream now on Max.

5. Batman Beyond (1999-2001)

Bruce Wayne is the face millions of fans know under the Caped Crusader’s cowl, and Kevin Conroy’s DCAU version is almost as synonymous with the hero. That’s partly why Batman Beyond is so impressive, as it diverges from its comic book inspirations and gives its young protagonist a cyberpunk setting.

Batman Beyond is set in a futuristic Gotham City dripping in neon-Gothic atmosphere, with an elderly Bruce Wayne training high schooler Terry McGinnis to take up the mantle. At the time, not many could say taking Bruce out of the cape and cowl, replacing him with a teenage trainee, and turning Gotham into a Blade Runner-like urban jungle was a recipe for success. But with a stylish new art direction and a healthy mix of classic villains and exciting new ones, Batman Beyond proved to be the animated show no one knew they wanted.

Batman Beyond is available to stream now on Max.

4. The New Batman Adventures (1997-1999)

Topping the original DCAU series was always a tall order, but The New Batman Adventures justified its place in the animated canon. The sequel show is set a few years after the end of The Animated Series, with the Dark Knight and his supporting cast taking on new capers.

The New Batman Adventures is a solid and believable continuation of its predecessor, putting a welcome focus on the hero’s extended Bat-Family. Seeing Dick Grayson grow into his Nightwing mantle, Tim Drake as the new Robin, and the return of Barbara Gordon’s Batgirl create exciting new character dynamics. Some of the artistic redesigns didn’t land, while others — like Batman’s — gave characters an exciting modern edge, but The New Batman Adventures was a worthwhile second chapter for Kevin Conroy’s hero.

The New Batman Adventures is available to stream now as “season 3” of The Animated Series on Max.

3. Justice League (2001-2004)

Batman: The Animated Series kickstarted the DC Animated Universe, and Justice League was an exciting new high point for this world. The series revolves around seven key characters from the DC canon — Batman, Superman, Wonder Woman, Flash, Green Lantern, Hawkgirl, and Martian Manhunter — who unite to form the iconic superhero team.

Kevin Conroy returns to voice the Dark Knight, and while he’s a highlight, Justice League is a celebration of all these DC Comics icons. Accompanied by engaging new character dynamics, the series felt like a rewarding culmination of everything that came before. Justice League is the original blueprint for the modern superhero cinematic universe.

Justice League is available to stream now on Max.

2. Justice League Unlimited (2004-2006)

After two successful seasons and 52 episodes, Justice League spawned a sequel series in Justice League Unlimited. The successor sees the return of the original seven League members, but now with an expanded roster of heroes including, Green Arrow, Zatanna, Black Canary, the Question, and more.

Despite the high standard set by its predecessor, Justice League Unlimited was an overall improvement. More isn’t always better, but Unlimited makes its deeper character roster feel earned, paving the way for even more thrilling adventures. It uses this cast to its advantage, steering further from the usual episodic storytelling structure to tell a more focused, overarching narrative. Even after nearly 20 years since its finale, Justice League Unlimited remains the best incarnation of the superhero team on TV or film.

Justice League Unlimited is available to stream now on Max.

1. Batman: The Animated Series (1992-1995)

Tim Burton’s Batman movies deserve credit for boosting the hero’s mainstream popularity, but Batman: The Animated Series has an even deeper legacy. Co-created and developed by Bruce Timm, Paul Dini, Eric Radomski, and Mitch Brian, this series set a gold standard for Dark Knight storytelling across all mediums.

Batman: The Animated Series is an unforgettable take on Gotham City, blending 1940s architecture with a gothic take on “Art Deco” for its setting. This is also Bruce Timm and Paul Dini at their best writing-wise, with Bruce Wayne’s complex psyche and tragic characterization translating well into a children’s show. The late Kevin Conroy conveys a Batman who is the dark avenger fans know him best as but with a clear sense of compassion. His supporting cast is just as strong, with a terrific rogues gallery, and Mark Hamill providing a generational take on the Joker.

Batman: The Animated Series is available to stream now on Max.

The 10-episode first season of Prime Video’s Batman: Caped Crusader will be available to stream on August 1.