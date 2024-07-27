5 best Ryan Reynolds movies, ranked

Ryan Reynolds is one of the most popular actors of this generation. Most recently starring in the highly anticipated movie Deadpool & Wolverine alongside Hugh Jackman, released July 26, 2024, he has shown his diverse set of acting chops in everything from rom-coms to superhero films, thrillers to even a holiday movie that has become a family Christmas favorite.

It’s tough to narrow down Reynolds’ expansive library of films to the cream of the crop: his acting credits date all the way back to ’90s, including both movies and TV shows. Like every actor, he has had a few duds, too (Green Lantern, anyone? Even Reynolds himself wishes to forget about that one). But when considering the five best Ryan Reynolds movies, any fan will agree that these ones are worthy of being on the list.

5. Buried (2010)

Buried Official Trailer (2010) - Ryan Reynolds Movie HD

Any actor who can carry almost the entirety of a movie while being confined to a small, underground coffin is worthy of accolades. Reynolds did just that in Buried, a claustrophobic survival thriller about Paul (Reynolds), an American civilian truck driver in Iraq who is attacked, buried alive, and left for dead. Paul is told that he must deliver a ransom and record a video following a specific script or he’ll live out what’s left of his life in that box buried deep under the dirt. All he has with him is a BlackBerry with a battery that’s slowly dying, a lighter, and a pen, though he discovers a few other items inside during his harrowing time in captivity.

The intensity builds as Paul tries desperately to get assistance from 911, the FBI, even his employer, to no avail. The walls are closing in, he’s losing air, and his government refuses to negotiate with terrorists. It’s a gripping performance, arguably the best of Reynolds’ career. While any action, even frequent scene changes, are replaced by heavy, concentrated dialogue instead through much of the plot, Buried is a movie that will have you gasping for air with an ending that might not be what you expect.

Stream Buried on Amazon Freevee.

4. Free Guy (2021)

Free Guy | Official Trailer | 20th Century Studios

Reynolds does best with comedy, and Free Guy provided the perfect platform for him to showcase his comedic timing and talents without having to wear prosthetic makeup or a mask. The action comedy is about Guy/Blue Shirt Guy (Reynolds), a bank teller who suddenly discovers that he’s existing as a non-player character (NPC) in a massively multiplayer online game called Free City. Millie (The Bikeriders star Jodie Comer), meanwhile, is a real-life woman trying to find proof that the game company’s CEO stole her source code to create it. Through a series of events, she ends up teaming up with Guy to help her find the evidence she needs.

Free Guy employs enticing visual effects that come together to create the fascinating digital world. It’s as much a visual spectacle as it is a tech-savvy, modern-day story about how intertwined our lives are with the gaming world, and how realistic the latter is becoming. Put succinctly, Ready Steady Cut’s M.N. Miller calls Free Guy a “creative burst of fresh air.” That’s in large part thanks to how well Reynolds is able to bring this unsuspecting NPC character to life, pun intended, bursting with personality.

Stream Free Guy on Disney+.

3. Mississippi Grind (2015)

Mississippi Grind Official Trailer #1 (2015) - Ryan Reynolds, Sienna Miller Movie HD

Outside of the superhero space for which he has since become best known, Reynolds starred in this comedy-drama alongside Ben Mendelsohn. They’re Curtis and Gerry, respectively, two gamblers who begin a night of debauchery. It leads to a trip down the Mississippi where they attempt to enter a high-stakes game of poker that develops into more adventures with wins, losses, and a fleeting friendship.

Securing a 91% critic score on review aggregator website Rotten Tomatoes, Mississippi Grind has been praised for its clever dialogue and, most notably, Reynolds’ and Mendelsohn’s performances. CineVue’s Adam Lowes describes their chemistry as “effortless” and “immensely watchable” while Pamela Powell of Daily Journal calls it a “true gem of a film” with standout performances and “sharp and cutting writing.” Along with ranking among Reynolds’ best movies, Mississippi Grind is also one of the most underrated Ryan Reynolds movies.

Stream Mississippi Grind on Cinemax.

2. Deadpool (2016)

Deadpool | Trailer [HD] | 20th Century FOX

Reynolds reportedly fought to get Deadpool made, a superhero character who isn’t quite as nice as the others and has a foul mouth and a dirty sense of humor. But he made the right call because Deadpool has become one of the most treasured Marvel Comics movies. He plays the title role of Wade Wilson/Deadpool, a former special forces operative. Fans learn of his backstory and how he came to be disfigured and gain superhuman healing abilities.

Characterized by its action sequences, irreverent humor, profanity, and lots of X-Men crossovers, Deadpool has become Reynolds’ most iconic character. Back when the movie was first released, our reviewer called it “simultaneous low-brow and brilliant” noting that the film “plays with the conventions of the genre…gleefully reveling in superhero and action movie clichés in one breath and skewering those same tropes in the next.” Reynolds is known for skewering, even doing so to his own wife via social media posts. What makes Deadpool so thrilling to watch is how intimately he portrays the character as if Wade is his own personal alter ego.

Stream Deadpool on Max.

1. Deadpool 2 (2018)

Deadpool 2 | The Trailer

Fans weren’t sure Deadpool 2 could live up to the first, but it did that and more. The sequel, the 11th installment in the X-Men film series, saw the formation of X-Force by the title character, looking to protect a teenage mutant named Russell (Julian Dennison) from Cable (Josh Brolin), the time-traveling cyborg soldier. The movie went on to become one of the highest-grossing R-rated movies of all time, according to Box Office Mojo.

Reynolds, of course, brought his usual charm to the role, and even developed a cute PG-13-rated version called Once Upon a Deadpool so kids could get in on the superhero fun without all the raunchy humor and inappropriate jokes. Our reviewer called Deadpool 2 a worthwhile sequel with action scenes reaching new heights.

The clever storylines that call out the franchise itself, superhero tropes, and even real-world public figures somehow make Reynolds even funnier than ever as the derisive character. While Reynolds is overshadowed at times by Brolin’s brilliant performance as the movie’s villain, his commitment to the role of the potty-mouthed vigilante shines through in every way that counts most for the franchise.

Stream Deadpool 2 on Disney+.