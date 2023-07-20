Gran Turismo trailer spotlights insane true story

It’s hard to believe a gamer could apply the skills learned from a racing video game to real life, but as the latest Gran Turismo trailer states, “This actually happened.”

Based on an “insane true story,” Gran Turismo is about Jann Mardenborough (See’s Archie Madekwe), a struggling working-class civilian who happens to be one of the world’s best Gran Turismo players. Jann is given the opportunity of a lifetime when Danny Moore (Carnival Row’s Orlando Bloom) offers the 10 best Gran Turismo players in the world a chance to learn how to race real cars.

GRAN TURISMO - Official Trailer 2 (HD)

Jack Salter (Violent Night’s David Harbour) is tasked with turning Jann and his fellow gamers into world-class athletes. Jann rises to the top of his class, gaining Jack’s respect. However, Jann soon learns that there is no restart button in real life after the rookie driver experiences a devasting crash. Down but not out, Jann proves to everyone that he belongs through hard work and determination in this inspiring adventure.

Gran Turismo is based on the racing video game series from PlayStation Studios. The ensemble cast includes Geri Halliwell (Spice World), Darren Barnet (Love Hard), Emelia Hartford (Fastest Car), Richard Cambridge (Hollyoaks), Thomas Kretschmann (Infinity Pool), Emelia Hartford (Fastest Car), Josha Stradowski (The Wheel of Time), and Djimon Hounsou (Rebel Moon).

Gran Turismo is directed by Neill Blomkamp (District 9) on a screenplay written by Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (King Richard). Hall and Alex Tse (Wu-Tang: An American Saga) receive a story credit.

From Sony Pictures, Gran Turismo is scheduled for release in theaters on August 11.

