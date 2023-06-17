 Skip to main content
Gal Gadot races to save the world in Heart of Stone trailer

Blair Marnell
By

While Wonder Woman 3 may or may not happen with Gal Gadot, the actress potentially has a new action franchise from Greg Rucka, a comic book scribe who has frequently written the Wonder Woman comic book for DC. Fittingly, their new Netflix original film, Heart of Stone, seems to have some elements of superhero comics mixed in with Mission: Impossible intrigue. During today’s Tudum event, Netflix debuted the first trailer for Heart of Stone, which establishes the double life of Gadot’s character, Rachel Stone.

Heart of Stone | Gal Gadot | Official Trailer | Netflix

Outwardly, Rachel is a loyal member of MI6 who works as a tech on an elite unit led by Parker (Jamie Dornan). The rest of Rachel’s team believes that she isn’t quite field agent material. But they don’t realize that Rachel’s cover identity is just a façade and that her true loyalty isn’t to MI6 at all. Instead, Rachel actually works for Charter, a spy organization that has no ties to any single country. Charter is built to keep the peace, and to hide its existence from every other spy agency in the world. However, some of Rachel’s secrets are about to come out.

Gal Gadot in Heart of Stone.

As seen in the trailer, Charter’s power to manipulate global events is based on technology under their control. Or at least it was under their control until a hacker named Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt) seized the tech for herself in the pursuit of her own agenda. Now, Rachel’s cover is blown and her MI6 team no longer trusts her. Regardless, Rachel may need their help if she wants to save the world.

Sophie Okonedo, Matthias Schweighöfer, Jing Lusi, and Paul Ready also co-star in the film. Rucka co-wrote the script with Allison Schroeder, and the movie was directed by Tom Harper.

Netflix will premiere Heart of Stone on Friday, August 11.

