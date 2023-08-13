5 Netflix action movies like Heart of Stone

Blockbusters are not only reserved for the theater. On August 11, Netflix released a new global action spy thriller, Heart of Stone, starring Gal Gadot. The Wonder Woman actress stars as Rachel Stone, a skilled intelligence agent tasked with protecting “The Heart,” a powerful AI capable of world domination. If you own the Heart, you control the world. When Keya Dhawan (Alia Bhatt) sets out to steal the Heart, Stone is tasked with stopping her to avoid the collapse of global stability.

Heart of Stone is the latest action blockbuster in Netflix’s lineup. After watching Heart of Stone on Netflix, check out these five action movies to satisfy your craving for chase sequences, loud explosions, and killer fight scenes.

Extraction (2020)

The best Netflix original action movie is, without a doubt, Extraction. Chris Hemsworth stars as Tyler Rake, an elite black ops mercenary hired to rescue Ovi Jr. (Rudhraksh Jaiswal), the son of an Indian drug lord. Tyler succeeds in saving Ovi Jr. from his captors. However, the mission is compronised when the local police kill Tyler’s teammates and attempt to rescue Ovi Jr. to collect the ransom for themselves.

Plagued by the memory of his deceased son, Tyler refuses to leave Ovi. Jr behind and the duo are left to find another way out of the city. Hemsworth is a true action star as Tyler, but the MVP of Extraction is former stuntman-turned-director Sam Hartman, whose eye for staging elaborate action sequences, like an impressive 12-minute one-shot take, is as good as it gets.

Stream Extraction on Netflix.

6 Underground (2019)

Do you want action? Well, Michael Bay will give you the action. The big-budget blockbuster auteur took his talents to Netflix for 2019’s 6 Underground. Ryan Reynolds stars as Magnet S. Johnson, an American billionaire who fakes his death to become a global vigilante known as One. The former philanthropist forms an elite squad of “ghosts” who hunt down criminals that the government or military can’t touch.

One’s team consists of a spy (Two), a hitman (Three), a thief (Four), a doctor (Five), a driver (Six), and a sniper (Seven). Like all his previous movies, 6 Underground features Bay’s signature drone shots, loud explosions, and wild chase sequences. We wouldn’t want it any other way.

Stream 6 Underground on Netflix.

The Mother (2023)

Don’t mess with Jennifer Lopez, especially when she’s playing a badass. Lopez plays the titular character in Niki Caro’s action thriller The Mother. The Mother, a former military operative, works as an FBI informant to catch SAS Captain Adrian Lovell (Joseph Fiennes) and arms dealer Hector Álvarez (Gael García Bernal). The Mother is pregnant, and Lovell or Álvarez is the father. Lovell ambushes a meeting between the Mother and the FBI, killing multiple agents and stabbing the Mother’s womb.

The baby is born prematurely, but to protect her from Lovell, the Mother signs away parental rights. Twelve years later, Lovell and Álvarez kidnap the Mother’s daughter, Zoe (Lucy Paez), forcing the Mother out of hiding. The assailants learn very quickly to never stand in the way of a mother and her child.

Stream The Mother on Netflix.

The Old Guard (2020)

In The Old Guard, a group of centuries-old warriors led by Andy (Charlize Theron) use their immortality for good, working as mercenaries to save humanity. What makes the warriors immortal is their ability to regenerate from injuries and heal. However, this power also makes them dangerous and vulnerable to the outside world.

A former CIA operative, James Copley (Chiwetel Ejiofor), hires the warriors for a mission, but double-crosses them by sending attackers to their location. He knows the immortals will win and he films their regeneration. Now, they must fight to keep their secret hidden from the world. Thanks to excellent direction from Gina Prince-Bythewood and stellar combat scenes, The Old Guard is a fun watch, and lucky for fans, a sequel is on the way.

Stream The Old Guard on Netflix.

Triple Frontier (2019)

Director J. C. Chandor selected an elite group of actors to play a team of former Special Forces operatives in the action thriller Triple Frontier. Those men are Ben Affleck as Redfly, Oscar Isaac as Pope, Charlie Hunman as Ironhead, Garrett Hedlund as Benny, and Pedro Pascal as Catfish.

Pope recruits his former teammates to rob a South American drug lord for an estimated $75 million at a Colombian house. The mission is a success, but the men discover a lot more money, $250 million, to be exact. The increased cash complicates the mission as more money means more weight for their getaway helicopter. Faced with moral dilemmas, the men are forced to make difficult decisions, but they’ll have to do it quickly with enemies on their tails.

Stream Triple Frontier on Netflix.

