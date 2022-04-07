Every Michael Bay movie, ranked by body count

If there’s one thing Michael Bay is known for, it’s the wanton violence and gratuitous explosions he slaps up on the big screen. In addition to excessive violence, extreme Dutch angles, and a thumping soundtrack, a key component in “Bayhem” is mass death. Every Michael Bay movie has at least one death, but some are far more kill-happy than others.
His newest film, Ambulance, debuts on April 8, and from the trailer alone, Bay seems to be continuing his trademark of depicting graphic deaths on a massive scale. But just how much death has Bay wrought in his three-decade career? Here’s a definitive ranking of his entire filmography, from the lowest body count to the highest. Please note that some of these are approximate numbers, as Bay’s movies have so much murder and mayhem going on, it’s hard to keep track.
14. Pain & Gain - 2 bodies (2013)
13. The Island - 12 bodies (2005)
12. The Rock - 17 bodies (1996)
11. Bad Boys - 30 bodies (1995)
10. Bad Boys II - 63 bodies (2003)
9. Transformers: Dark of the Moon - 78 bodies (2011)
8. 13 Hours: The Secret Soldiers of Benghazi - 80 bodies (2016)
7. Transformers - 103 bodies (2007)
6. Transformers: Age of Extinction - 175 bodies (2014)
5. Transformers: Revenge of the Fallen - 250 bodies (2009)
4. Transformers: The Last Knight - 327 bodies (2017)
3. Pearl Harbor - 2,390 bodies (2001)
2. 6 Underground - 5,560 bodies (2019)
1. Armageddon - >20 million bodies (1998)
