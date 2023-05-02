 Skip to main content
Gran Turismo trailer depicts video game expert aspiring to be race car driver

Sony has released its first trailer for Gran Turismo, the live-action film based on the beloved racing video game series from PlayStation Productions.

For those video game players who think they could step behind the wheel of an actual race car, Gran Turismo provides a glimmer of hope thanks to one special gamer. Archie Madekwe (Midsommar) stars as Jann Mardenborough, a skilled Gran Turismo player who aspires to become a professional race car driver. Jann is presented with the opportunity of a lifetime when Danny Moore (Lord of the Rings’ Orlando Bloom) offers the best Gran Turismo players in the world a chance to compete as a professional racer.

The man tasked with turning video game players into racers is Jack Salter (Violent Night’s David Harbour), the doubtful instructor with no faith in Moore’s idea. Through a rigorous training program and Nissan-sponsored video game competitions, Salter eventually determines that Mardenborough is the best of the “couch-surfing nerds” and becomes his trainer as he prepares the young novice for a real-life race. The film is based on the true story of Mardenborough, who beat out 90,000 entrants in the GT Academy to become a professional racer.

GRAN TURISMO - Official Trailer (HD)

Gran Turismo’s cast features Darren Barnet (Never Have I Ever), Geri Halliwell (Spice World), Thomas Kretschmann (Infinity Pool), Richard Cambridge (Golden Years), Emelia Hartford (Fastest Car), and Djimon Hounsou (Shazam! Fury of the Gods).

Gran Turismo is directed by Neill Blomkamp (Demonic), best known for his work on the sci-fi films District 9 and Elysiumfrom a screenplay written by Jason Hall (American Sniper) and Zach Baylin (Creed III).

Gran Turismo is scheduled to be released in theaters on August 11.

