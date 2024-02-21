 Skip to main content
Borderlands is back! Watch the full trailer for Eli Roth's upcoming video game movie adaptation

Dan Girolamo
By
Five people stand at the top of a hole and look down.
Lionsgate

Cate Blanchett is on a mission to score a massive treasure in a secret vault in Lionsgate’s first trailer for Borderlands, the long-awaited adaptation of Gearbox’s bestselling video game franchise.

Bounty hunter Lilith (Blanchett) returns to her home of Pandora to find the missing daughter of Atlas (Edgar Ramírez), the universe’s most powerful S.O.B. To complete her mission, Lilith joins forces with an unlikely group of allies, including Roland, (Lift’s Kevin Hart) a mercenary; Claptrap (Jack Black), a wise-cracking robot; Dr. Patricia Tannis (Jamie Lee Curtis), an eccentric scientist; Tiny Tina (Ariana Greenblatt), a young, feral demolitionist; and Krieg (Florian Munteanu), Tina’s protector. With the universe at stake, the motley crew battles an alien species and dangerous bandits to “uncover one of Pandora’s most explosive secrets.”

Borderlands is directed by Eli Roth, who co-wrote the screenplay with Joe Crombie. Ari Arad, Avi Arad, and Erik Feig are producing. Executive producers include Tim Miller, Ethan Smith, Louise Rosner, Emmy Yu, Lucy Kitada, Christopher Woodrow, K. Blaine Johnston, Randy Pitchford, and Strauss Zelnick.

A Borderlandsfilm adaptation has been in the works since 2015. However, development did not take off until 2020, when Roth signed on to write and direct. Filming began in Hungary in April 2021 and lasted until late June. However, reshoots were ordered in January 2023, with Miller as the director. Roth could not oversee the reshoots due to his work on the slasher Thanksgiving.

Borderlands was first published by 2K Games in 2009. The first-person shooter received critical acclaim and spawned several sequels, spinoffs, and prequels. As of 2022, over 77 million copies of Borderlands have been sold worldwide.

Borderlands arrives in theaters on August 9, 2024. 

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
