Embracer Group may sell Borderlands studio Gearbox Entertainment

Tomas Franzese
By
A picture from inside Gearbox Entertainment
Gearbox Entertainment

Gearbox Entertainment — the Texas-based game developer and publisher behind series like Borderlands, Remnant, and Homeworld — has been part of Embracer Group since 2021. That might not be the case for much longer, though, according to some new reports.

Reuters reported on Monday morning that Embracer Group has considered selling off Gearbox Entertainment as part of its restructuring plan. For the past several years, Embracer Group has made a name for itself by constantly acquiring developers, publishers, and IP, but that trend started to go the other way following a failed deal with the Saudi Arabia government-funded Savvy Games Group. Embracer is now laying off developers and shutting down studios. The most recent example of this was the closure of Volition, the Gearbox-owned developer behind the Saints Row series.

It now seems like Embracer Group doesn’t just want to rid itself of Volition, but potentially Gearbox Entertainment as a whole. While Embracer Group is not commenting on the matter, Bloomberg leaked an internal email from Gearbox’s chief communication officer Dan Hewitt affirming that Gearbox could potentially be sold off or go back to being independent. 

The Red Prince in Remnant 2
Gunfire Games

“The base case is that Gearbox remains a part of Embracer. However, there are many options under consideration, including Gearbox’s transfer, taking Gearbox independent, and others. Ultimately, we’ll move ahead with whichever path is best for both Gearbox and Embracer,” the email states. “Nothing has been decided yet, but there will be a lot of speculation in the coming weeks.”

Gearbox Entertainment’s fate is currently up in the air, so it’s certainly a company to watch in the coming weeks and months. Regardless, it’s now starkly apparent that Embracer Group’s growth spurt is at an end if it’s considering getting rid of Gearbox despite the success of games like Borderlands 3 and Remnant II.

How to clear a bounty in Starfield
A man walking into a dusty town on another planet in starfield.

Bethesda RPGs are known for letting you play however you want, and Starfield is no different. You can be the honorable hero who upholds the law, or a cutthroat criminal who does whatever they please to make some Credits. It's all up to you, but nothing you do goes unnoticed. Whether you're intentionally running around causing trouble, get caught trying to be sneaky, or simply hit a button on accident that draws the eye of the law, there's bound to be a point where you get a bounty put on your head. If you want to get a clean slate in Starfield, you can always pay off your bounty yourself to avoid any negative consequences. Here's the proper way to pay off your debt.

Read more
Asus ROG Ally vs. Steam Deck: here’s how they compare
Asus ROG Ally and Steam Deck sitting next to each other.

It's been a few months since I originally wrote my Asus ROG Ally review, and the device has changed drastically in that time. It's still a compelling device that easily beats the Steam Deck in raw performance, but a slew of strange updates has left the ROG Ally in a strange spot compared to the Steam Deck.

For those who don't have a handheld gaming PC, the ROG Ally still wins over the Steam Deck. However, as you can read in our Steam Deck review, Valve's handheld still continues to be a force in the evolving world of gaming handhelds despite its aging hardware.
It's all a matter of price

Read more
Rebuild your own nostalgia with this detailed Xbox 360 toy set
xbox 360 mega building set replica

Although Microsoft is shutting down the Xbox 360 Store next year and definitely wants you to pick up its newest console for Starfield, it has still found a new way to appeal to the nostalgia of Xbox 360 players. It's doing so through the new Mega Showcase Microsoft Xbox 360 Collector Building Set, which will be available this October.

This set will be available starting on October 8 and will cost you $150 dollars; that said, you'll only be able to pick one up at Target. Mega makes Lego-like replica models of things for people to build, and this one is intricately designed to look like the launch version of Xbox 360. It's at 3:4 scale and made up of 1342 pieces. With it, players can build a version of the Xbox 360, a controller, and a case and disc for Halo 3. Even the packaging it comes in looks like the boxes Xbox 360 consoles came in at release. 
Once built, this model will actually have working lights and a disc drive, as well as a hard drive and side shell panels that are removable. It obviously won't be able to play actual Xbox 360 games, but it still looks like a faithful recreation of Microsoft's classic game console. This is far from the first time we've seen video games and their consoles branch over into the work of buildable toys, as Nintendo patterned with Lego to create various Mario sets as well as a replica NES.
The Mega Showcase Microsoft Xbox 360 Collector Building Set releases exclusively at Target on October 8.

Read more