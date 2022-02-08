The 94th Academy Awards were announced early this morning, containing the usual mix of the expected (the crowd-pleasers Belfast and CODA received multiple nods) and the mildly surprising (no Denis Villeneuve for Best Director?). Critics’ favorite The Power of the Dog garnered the most nominations followed closely by the sci-fi epic Dune and the musical remake of West Side Story, which found support across multiple categories despite disappointing at the box office.

Currently, the Academy plans to proceed with an in-person ceremony like last year. Unlike that show, the 2022 edition will be hosted by one or more people, who have not yet been revealed to the public.

Best Picture:

Belfast

CODA

Don’t Look Up

Drive My Car

Dune

King Richard

Licorice Pizza

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Actor:

Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos

Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog

Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…BOOM!

Will Smith, King Richard

Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth

Best Actress:

Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye

Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter

Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers

Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos

Kristen Stewart, Spencer

Best Supporting Actor:

Ciaran Hinds, Belfast

Troy Kotsur, CODA

Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog

J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos

Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog

Best Supporting Actress:

Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter

Judi Dench, Belfast

Ariana DeBose, West Side Story

Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog

Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard

Best Director:

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car

Steven Spielberg, West Side Story

Best Adapted Screenplay:

Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog

Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter

Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car

Sian Heder, CODA

Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, and Denis Villeneuve, Dune

Best Original Screenplay:

Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza

Zach Baylin, King Richard

Kenneth Branagh, Belfast

Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don’t Look Up

Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World

Best Animated Feature:

Encanto

Flee

Luca

The Mitchells vs. the Machines

Raya and the Last Dragon

Best Animated Short:

Affairs of the Heart

Bestia

Box Ballet

Robin Robin

The Windshield Wiper

Best International Feature:

Drive My Car

Flee

The Hand of God

Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom

The Worst Person in the World

Best Documentary Feature:

Ascension

Attica

Flee

Summer of Soul

Writing with Fire

Best Documentary Short:

Audible

Lead Me Home

The Queen of Basketball

Three Songs for Benazir

When We Were Bullies

Best Live-Action Short:

Ala Kachuu – Take and Run

The Dress

The Long Goodbye

On My Mind

Please Hold

Best Score:

Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up

Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog

Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers

Hans Zimmer, Dune

Germaine Franco, Encanto

Best Song:

Be Alive, King Richard

Dos Oruguitas, Encanto

Down to Joy, Belfast

No Time to Die, No Time to Die

Somehow You Do, Four Good Days

Best Editing:

Don’t Look Up

Dune

King Richard

The Power of the Dog

Tick, Tick…BOOM!

Best Cinematography:

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Production Design:

Dune

Nightmare Alley

The Power of the Dog

The Tragedy of Macbeth

West Side Story

Best Makeup & Hairstyling:

Coming 2 America

Cruella

Dune

The Eyes of Tammy Faye

House of Gucci

Best Costume:

Cruella

Cyrano

Dune

Nightmare Alley

West Side Story

Best Sound:

Belfast

Dune

No Time to Die

The Power of the Dog

West Side Story

Best Visual Effects:

Dune

Free Guy

No Time to Die

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings

Spider-Man: No Way Home

The 94th Oscars will air on ABC on March 27. Check out our coverage of all the past and present nominees, including the Visual Effects teams who help create some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.

