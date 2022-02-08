The 94th Academy Awards were announced early this morning, containing the usual mix of the expected (the crowd-pleasers Belfast and CODA received multiple nods) and the mildly surprising (no Denis Villeneuve for Best Director?). Critics’ favorite The Power of the Dog garnered the most nominations followed closely by the sci-fi epic Dune and the musical remake of West Side Story, which found support across multiple categories despite disappointing at the box office.
Currently, the Academy plans to proceed with an in-person ceremony like last year. Unlike that show, the 2022 edition will be hosted by one or more people, who have not yet been revealed to the public.
Best Picture:
Belfast
CODA
Don’t Look Up
Drive My Car
Dune
King Richard
Licorice Pizza
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Actor:
Javier Bardem, Being the Ricardos
Benedict Cumberbatch, The Power of the Dog
Andrew Garfield, Tick, Tick…BOOM!
Will Smith, King Richard
Denzel Washington, The Tragedy of Macbeth
Best Actress:
Jessica Chastain, The Eyes of Tammy Faye
Olivia Colman, The Lost Daughter
Penelope Cruz, Parallel Mothers
Nicole Kidman, Being the Ricardos
Kristen Stewart, Spencer
Best Supporting Actor:
Ciaran Hinds, Belfast
Troy Kotsur, CODA
Jesse Plemons, The Power of the Dog
J.K. Simmons, Being the Ricardos
Kodi Smit-McPhee, The Power of the Dog
Best Supporting Actress:
Jessie Buckley, The Lost Daughter
Judi Dench, Belfast
Ariana DeBose, West Side Story
Kirsten Dunst, The Power of the Dog
Aunjanue Ellis, King Richard
Best Director:
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Ryusuke Hamaguchi, Drive My Car
Steven Spielberg, West Side Story
Best Adapted Screenplay:
Jane Campion, The Power of the Dog
Maggie Gyllenhaal, The Lost Daughter
Ryusuke Hamaguchi and Takamasa Oe, Drive My Car
Sian Heder, CODA
Eric Roth, Jon Spaihts, and Denis Villeneuve, Dune
Best Original Screenplay:
Paul Thomas Anderson, Licorice Pizza
Zach Baylin, King Richard
Kenneth Branagh, Belfast
Adam McKay and David Sirota, Don’t Look Up
Eskil Vogt and Joachim Trier, The Worst Person in the World
Best Animated Feature:
Encanto
Flee
Luca
The Mitchells vs. the Machines
Raya and the Last Dragon
Best Animated Short:
Affairs of the Heart
Bestia
Box Ballet
Robin Robin
The Windshield Wiper
Best International Feature:
Drive My Car
Flee
The Hand of God
Lunana: A Yak in the Classroom
The Worst Person in the World
Best Documentary Feature:
Ascension
Attica
Flee
Summer of Soul
Writing with Fire
Best Documentary Short:
Audible
Lead Me Home
The Queen of Basketball
Three Songs for Benazir
When We Were Bullies
Best Live-Action Short:
Ala Kachuu – Take and Run
The Dress
The Long Goodbye
On My Mind
Please Hold
Best Score:
Nicholas Britell, Don’t Look Up
Jonny Greenwood, The Power of the Dog
Alberto Iglesias, Parallel Mothers
Hans Zimmer, Dune
Germaine Franco, Encanto
Best Song:
Be Alive, King Richard
Dos Oruguitas, Encanto
Down to Joy, Belfast
No Time to Die, No Time to Die
Somehow You Do, Four Good Days
Best Editing:
Don’t Look Up
Dune
King Richard
The Power of the Dog
Tick, Tick…BOOM!
Best Cinematography:
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Production Design:
Dune
Nightmare Alley
The Power of the Dog
The Tragedy of Macbeth
West Side Story
Best Makeup & Hairstyling:
Coming 2 America
Cruella
Dune
The Eyes of Tammy Faye
House of Gucci
Best Costume:
Cruella
Cyrano
Dune
Nightmare Alley
West Side Story
Best Sound:
Belfast
Dune
No Time to Die
The Power of the Dog
West Side Story
Best Visual Effects:
Dune
Free Guy
No Time to Die
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings
Spider-Man: No Way Home
The 94th Oscars will air on ABC on March 27. Check out our coverage of all the past and present nominees, including the Visual Effects teams who help create some of Hollywood’s biggest blockbusters.
