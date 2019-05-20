Digital Trends
Gaming

PlayStation Productions is taking inspiration from Disney’s Marvel films

Charles Singletary Jr.
By
Sony Pictures PlayStation Productions marvel disney mcu film tv the last of us
The Last of Us Part 2

Video games don’t have a wonderful track record with film adaptations, but Sony announced PlayStation Productions, a studio dedicating to bring the company’s franchise to film and television, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The new production team will be overseen by Sony Interactive Entertainment Chairman of Worldwide Studios Shawn Layden and Vice President of Marketing Asad Qizilbash.

Despite the history of games heading to big or small screens, it seems like a prime time to be making the attempt. Detective Pikachu delivered the first live-action take on Pokémon, Sonic the Hedgehog is undergoing a redesign before hitting theaters, and The Witcher is headed to Netflix in a series led by Henry Cavill.

“We looked at what Marvel has done in taking the world of comic books and making it into the biggest thing in the film world,” Layden said. “It would be a lofty goal to say we’re following in their footsteps, but certainly we’re taking inspiration from that.”

Disney’s Marvel Cinematic Universe is a massive success, but the comic-based film universe is known for how it has been handcuffed from using specific characters because of Marvel Comics selling the licenses to different production studios. PlayStation Productions will be avoiding that problem and keeping things in-house.

“Instead of licensing our IP out to studios, we felt the better approach was for us to develop and produce for ourselves,” Qizilbash said. “One, because we’re more familiar, but also because we know what the PlayStation community loves.”

Sony Pictures PlayStation Productions marvel disney mcu film tv ghost of tsushima
Ghost of Tsushima

There’s no timetable on when Sony will reveal the first PlayStation Productions project and Layden said that Sony Pictures isn’t rushing them. “The company has been very accommodating to our ambition around this, to grow this in a measured, thoughtful way,” he said.

Qizilbash shared with the publication that PlayStation Productions has been in the works for years as the team spoke with writers, directors, and producers in an effort to better understand the industry. Sony also made a recent move to partner with Microsoft, tapping the company’s massive cloud-computing platform Azure in lieu of attempting to maintain its own. There are a couple of moves that could see the PlayStation brand skyrocket in the next generation.

Editors' Recommendations

Don't Miss

This crazy, secret gun is the key to Bungie's vision for Destiny's future
2020 call of duty black ops 5 4
Gaming

Treyarch takes over 2020 Call of Duty, will make Black Ops 5

Treyarch is taking over development for the 2020 Call of Duty, which will be Black Ops 5, Kotaku reported. Raven was initially leading the project alongside Sledgehammer, but the two studios frequently got into arguments.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
best nintendo switch games dragon s dogma
Gaming

The best Nintendo Switch games, from Breath of the Wild to Rocket League

The Nintendo Switch's lineup started off small, but games have steadily released as the console continues through its second year. Here are the best Nintendo Switch games available now.
Posted By Steven Petite
Dell Inspiron 5680 review
Computing

Give your PC a new lease on life by upgrading its core components

Older PCs can still be great tools for work and play, they just need a little upgrade now and then. Here are the best upgrades you can make to your PC to make it feel fresh and fast once again.
Posted By Jon Martindale
Nintendo Switch review
Gaming

You're not a true fan without these Nintendo Switch exclusives

Who doesn't love a good Nintendo game? If you're looking for great first-party titles for your Nintendo Switch, take a look at our list of the very best exclusives available right now.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
world of warcraft classic bugs actually features
Gaming

World of Warcraft Classic beta testers confusing old-school features for bugs

Blizzard released a "not a bug" list for World of Warcraft Classic, as beta testers apparently kept reporting intended features. The list includes the "Your skill in Protection increased to 15" message that appears upon leveling up.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
apex legends update fix gibraltar sticky shield hit registration
Gaming

Next Apex Legends patch will fix Gibraltar’s sticky shield and hit registration

Respawn is set to roll out a new patch for Apex Legends early this week. The update will look to fix several issues in the game, including Gibraltar's sticky shield, the Fortified passive ability, and incorrect hit registration.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Super Mario World
Emerging Tech

How Super Mario, Magic: The Gathering, and PowerPoint are low-key supercomputers

What if the creators of Super Mario World, PowerPoint, and even Magic: The Gathering had accidentally created tools hiding a general-purpose computer in plain sight? Turns out they have.
Posted By Luke Dormehl
God of War Review | Kratos and Atreus cross a large waterway
Gaming

Your PlayStation 4 game library isn't complete without these games

Looking for the best PS4 games out there? Out of the massive crop of titles available, we selected the best you should buy. No matter what your genre of choice may be, there's something here for you.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
celeste switch review 9
Gaming

Need a new Switch game? These will scratch the itch without emptying your wallet

Besides its great AAA games, the Nintendo Switch also has plenty of cheaper options. Here are some great Nintendo Switch games under $20, including some new versions of old classics.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin
red dead online poker not available everywhere
Gaming

Red Dead Online poker missing in some parts of the world due to gambling laws

The massive update for Red Dead Online as it left beta added poker, among many other things, to the online component of Red Dead Redemption 2. Some players can't access the card game though, due to the gambling laws of their country.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
minecraft better together
Gaming

Minecraft may be best-selling video game in history with 176 million copies sold

Minecraft has sold more than 176 million copies since it was launched 10 years ago, across all platforms where it is available. The milestone may make it the best-selling video game in history.
Posted By Aaron Mamiit
Epic Games store mega sale vampire the masquerade publisher remove
Gaming

Vampire: The Masquerade – Bloodlines 2 publisher opts out of Epic Games store sale

Epic Games launched its first major sale and made the decision to cover the cost of discounts, but a couple of publishers opted out anyway. One withdrawal, involving Vampire: The Masquerade - Bloodlines 2, seems to be rooted in a…
Posted By Charles Singletary Jr.
ubisoft accessibility in video games initiative the division 2 settings 1
Gaming

More than 40 teams at Ubisoft are working on improving accessibility in games

Ubisoft's accessibility project manager David Tisserand shared details on a new accessibility initiative during Global Accessibility Awareness Day. Here's what's to come in the future from the company.
Posted By Diego Arguello
google stadia vs nvidia geforce now controller 1
Gaming

From platforms to games, here's how Google Stadia and Nvidia GeForce size up

Google Stadia will have some stiff competition in Microsoft's Project xCloud, but that isn't the only game streaming service. We compared Google Stadia vs. Nvidia GeForce Now to see the differences and features.
Posted By Gabe Gurwin