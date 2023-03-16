Moviegoers now expect to linger after the end credits roll for superhero movies, as they know there will be one or two (or in some cases, more) “stingers” that tease about the endless sequels and cinematic universes that dominate the pop culture landscape. Just last month, Marvel Studios stuck two end credits scenes at the end of Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, which teased the growing threat of Jonathan Majors’ villain Kang and the second season of the Disney+ series Loki.

DC is no stranger to end credits scenes either, and with the release of its newest film, Shazam! Fury of the Gods, fans have to be wondering if that movie has a post-credits scene or two. Is the future of the DCEU teased? Do any other characters show up like Batman, Black Adam, or the Flash? To find out what happens, keep reading!

Does Shazam! Fury of the Gods have any end credits scenes?

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS – Official Trailer 1

Yes! Shazam! Fury of the Gods has two end credits scenes that are worth sticking around for once the movie ends.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods end credits scene No. 1

The first end credits scene occurs after the main cast credits roll in lively illustrations across the screen. The scene opens with two fan-favorite characters from the HBO Max show Peacemaker, Agent Emilia Harcourt (Jennifer Holland) and John Economos (Steve Agee), walking down a dirt road in a secluded forest. The two exchange dialogue about Amanda Waller (Viola Davis, who doesn’t appear) sending them out there to recruit someone. The two eventually find who they are looking for: Shazam.

Shazam is busy practicing his electrical powers, zapping a sign with glee, when Emilia and John interrupt him. They have a proposition for the young hero: they want him to join a certain team. Emilia says, “We want you to join the Justice …”

Shazam interrupts. “The Justice League? I’m in!” Shazam then goes on about how he always imagined this moment, only with Wonder Woman offering a place on the team instead of them.

Emilia stops him. “No, not the Justice League. We want you to join the Justice Society.” She’s referring to the Justice Society of America, a DC Comics superhero team that’s even older than the Justice League and counts Doctor Fate, Sandman (no, not that one), and Wildcat among its members. They appeared as supporting characters in 2022’s Black Adam, with Fate, Atom Smasher, Hawkman, and Cyclone as the main team.

Shazam appears confused at first, then gladly accepts. He tells them that it’s bit confusing to have two super teams with “Justice” in their name, and looks up theasaurus.com on his mobile phone to suggest alternative names like Enforcer Society. Finally, he lands on The Avengers Society. “The Avengers Society … I like that sound of that!”

Shazam! Fury of the Gods end credits scene No. 2

The second, and final, end credits scene arrives at the very end of the film after all the credits have rolled. The scene begins with the camera focused on a crude sketch on a dirty wall of Shazam being hanged by a noose. The camera then pans to a man sitting on a bed in a cramped prison cell. It’s quickly revealed that the man is none other than Dr. Sivana, the villain played by Mark Strong in the first Shazam! movie. The villain is still bald, but now sports a beard, indicating some time has passed.

Dr. Sivana’s solitude is interrupted by Mister Mind, the telepathic green worm that appeared in the end credits scene in the first Shazam! movie. Comic book fans know that Mister Mind is one of Shazam’s main antagonists. Sivana pleads with Mister Mind to break him out of his cell. Mister Mind responds, saying he can’t, but he is working on a master plan. There just one more thing he needs to do before enacting it. With that, he slithers away through a hole in Sivana’s prison window and the movie ends.

What plan is Mister Mind hatching? And will DC fans finally see a big screen iteration of the Justice Society of America? We may never find out as the DCEU is all but dead and the future of Shazam is up in the air.

