Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

DC Studios is amid a creative overhaul with new co-CEOs James Gunn (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Peter Safran (I Want You Back) at the helm. Four films from the DCEU have yet to be released. The first of those four films is Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Serving as the sequel to 2019’s Shazam!, the second film in the franchise marks the return of Billy Batson/Shazam (Darby and the Dead’s Asher Angel and American Underdog’s Zachary Levi), the teenage boy who receives superpowers from the ancient wizard Shazam (Black Adam’s Djimon Hounsou). Billy and his foster siblings face a new threat in the form of the three daughters of Atlas: Anthea (West Side Story’s Rachel Zegler), Kalypso (Elementary’s Lucy Liu), and Hespera (Fast X’s Helen Mirren). The daughters are after their stolen magic, but their quest could destroy everything, so Billy and his friends are forced to step in and save the world.

Find out if Shazam! Fury of the Gods will be on streaming below!

Is there a Shazam! Fury of the Gods streaming date?

As of March 14, there is no streaming date for Shazam! Fury of the Gods. The streaming premiere will be determined at a later date and will factor in the film’s theatrical window and box office success.

Will you be able to watch it at home?

If you want to see Shazam! Fury of the God, you cannot watch it at home. The only way to see the film is by heading to a theater. Select theaters will play the film on Thursday, March 16, before it opens nationwide Friday, March 17.

Is Shazam! streaming?

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS – Official Trailer 1

Yes! If you want to watch Shazam!, it’s currently streaming on HBO Max.

HBO Max is one of the top streaming services available. Good luck finding a better streaming service with high-quality programs than HBO Max, which includes the HBO brand and Warner Bros. library. The legacy shows, including The Sopranos, The Wire, and Game of Thrones, are considered some of the greatest shows of all time. Catch up on recent shows like House of the Dragon, The Last of Us, and Hacks. Plus, Warner Bros. films head to HBO Max after their theatrical run, so check out recent movies like Elvis, Navalny, and House Party.

How much does it cost?

To watch Shazam! on HBO Max, subscribers can choose between a plan with ads and a plan without ads. With ads, HBO Max costs $10 per month, or save 16% with a yearly rate of $100. Without ads, HBO Max costs $16 a month, or save 20% with a yearly rate of $150.

Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods worth watching?

If you enjoyed Shazam!, then the sequel will most certainly be of interest to you. Unfortunately, it might be a long time before Levi and the rest of the Shazam! family returns to the big screen. With DC entering a new phase under Gunn and Safran, whether or not characters from Shazam! will be in the new DC universe is still up in the air.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is directed by David F. Sandberg (Shazam!) and written by Henry Gayden (There’s Someone Inside Your House) and Chris Morgan (Bird Box). Early social reactions to the Shazam! Fury of the Gods have been positive, with many praising the humor, action, and new creatures as the sequel successfully raises the stakes for Billy and his friends.

Shazam! Fury of the Gods opens in theaters on March 17.

Editors' Recommendations