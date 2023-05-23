Where to watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

From the ashes of Black Adam and the DCEU flies … Shazam? That’s right, everyone’s favorite kid-turned-her0 (well, after Peter Parker … and Miles Morales) has another movie out, which isn’t too much of a surprise since the first film grossed over $300 million at the worldwide box office in 2019.

In March 2023, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released to disappointing critical notices and an indifferent audience. Not a lot of people watched it, which is why now is the perfect time to catch up on what you may have missed in the theaters. But where is Shazam! Fury of the Gods streaming and when can you watch it? Digital Trends has all the answers.

Recommended Videos

Where can you watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods in the U.S.?

If you want to see Zachary Levi punch the daylights out of a super-powered Helen Mirren and pretend he’s a cool teenage kid AND a cool adult superhero, head to Max (formerly HBO Max) to begin streaming Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Launched in 2020, Max offers programs from its signature brands, such as HBO, Cartoon Network, and Warner Bros. Legacy shows like The Sopranos, The Wire, Succession, and Game of Thrones can all be watched on the service as well as current movies like The Batman. And original programming, like Hacks and The Flight Attendant, exists under “Max Originals.” In 2023, HBO Max and Discovery+ will consolidate into one platform after the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery.

When does it stream for subscribers?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now streaming on Max.

How much does it cost?

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS – Official Trailer 1

As of early 2023, HBO Max, now Max as of May 23, has two tiers of service. One has advertising and costs less. The other has no ads and costs more, but throws in a few extra features, too. Here’s how that breaks down:

Max with ads: Costs $10 a month or $100 a year. You’ll get all the same content with some advertising, but it all tops out in HD resolution. You should expect up to four minutes of ads per hour.

Costs $10 a month or $100 a year. You’ll get all the same content with some advertising, but it all tops out in HD resolution. You should expect up to four minutes of ads per hour. Max without ads: Costs $16 a month, or $150 a year. There are no ads, you can download content to watch offline on mobile devices, and select movies are available in 4K resolution.

The advertising tier launched in 2022. The non-ads price had remained the same since launch in May 2022 before going up by a single dollar in January 2023.

Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods worth watching?

Only if you set your expectations low. Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn’t a bad movie, it just wastes all the potential the franchise built up in the first movie. The Shazam family is the best part, but they aren’t given much to do other than sit around and complain about having nothing to do.

The villains aren’t great either. Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are talented actresses, but they can only do so much with the thin material they are given as the film’s ludicrous antagonists. Maybe this movie plays better at home when you can’t pay too much attention to the movie’s glaring plot holes or overuse of CGI.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Shazam! Fury of the Gods registers 49% on the Tomatometer and an 86% audience score.

Stream Shazam! Fury of the Gods on HBO Max now.

Editors' Recommendations