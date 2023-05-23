 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Where to watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods

Jason Struss
By

From the ashes of Black Adam and the DCEU flies … Shazam? That’s right, everyone’s favorite kid-turned-her0 (well, after Peter Parker … and Miles Morales) has another movie out, which isn’t too much of a surprise since the first film grossed over $300 million at the worldwide box office in 2019.

In March 2023, Shazam! Fury of the Gods was released to disappointing critical notices and an indifferent audience. Not a lot of people watched it, which is why now is the perfect time to catch up on what you may have missed in the theaters. But where is Shazam! Fury of the Gods streaming and when can you watch it? Digital Trends has all the answers.

Recommended Videos

Where can you watch Shazam! Fury of the Gods in the U.S.?

Shazam points in Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

If you want to see Zachary Levi punch the daylights out of a super-powered Helen Mirren and pretend he’s a cool teenage kid AND a cool adult superhero, head to Max (formerly HBO Max) to begin streaming Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Launched in 2020, Max offers programs from its signature brands, such as HBO, Cartoon Network, and Warner Bros. Legacy shows like The Sopranos, The Wire, Succession, and Game of Thrones can all be watched on the service as well as current movies like The Batman. And original programming, like Hacks and The Flight Attendant, exists under “Max Originals.” In 2023, HBO Max and Discovery+ will consolidate into one platform after the merger between WarnerMedia and Discovery.

When does it stream for subscribers?

Shazam! Fury of the Gods is now streaming on Max.

How much does it cost?

SHAZAM! FURY OF THE GODS – Official Trailer 1

As of early 2023, HBO Max, now Max as of May 23, has two tiers of service. One has advertising and costs less. The other has no ads and costs more, but throws in a few extra features, too. Here’s how that breaks down:

  • Max with ads: Costs $10 a month or $100 a year. You’ll get all the same content with some advertising, but it all tops out in HD resolution. You should expect up to four minutes of ads per hour.
  • Max without ads: Costs $16 a month, or $150 a year. There are no ads, you can download content to watch offline on mobile devices, and select movies are available in 4K resolution.

The advertising tier launched in 2022. The non-ads price had remained the same since launch in May 2022 before going up by a single dollar in January 2023.

Is Shazam! Fury of the Gods worth watching?

The Shazfamily stands on a bridge on Shazam! Fury of the Gods.

Only if you set your expectations low. Shazam! Fury of the Gods isn’t a bad movie, it just wastes all the potential the franchise built up in the first movie. The Shazam family is the best part, but they aren’t given much to do other than sit around and complain about having nothing to do.

The villains aren’t great either. Helen Mirren and Lucy Liu are talented actresses, but they can only do so much with the thin material they are given as the film’s ludicrous antagonists. Maybe this movie plays better at home when you can’t pay too much attention to the movie’s glaring plot holes or overuse of CGI.

On Rotten Tomatoes, Shazam! Fury of the Gods registers 49% on the Tomatometer and an 86% audience score.

Stream Shazam! Fury of the Gods on HBO Max now.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Jason Struss
Jason Struss
Section Editor, Entertainment
Jason is a writer, editor, and pop culture enthusiast whose love for cinema, television, and cheap comic books has led him to…
Where to watch Eurovision 2023 semifinal 2: live stream the song contest
Logo for Eurovision 2023.

The 2023 Eurovision Song Contest, Europe's most famous singing competition, returns this week. For those unfamiliar with the contest, European countries each submit one original song to be performed live by a singer or band from their respective country. The competing countries cast their votes for other countries' songs to determine a winner. The contest has been around since 1956, making it one of the longest-running annual, international televised music competitions.

The contest is usually held in the country of the winner from the previous year. However, the 2022 winner, Ukraine, will not host due to its war with Russia. The 2023 contest will instead take place in Liverpool, U.K. The semifinals will be hosted by Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso), Julia Sanina (The X Factor Ukraine), and Alesha Dixon (Australia's Got Talent), with Graham Norton (The Graham Norton Show) joining the trio for the final.

Read more
Where to watch the 2023 Kentucky Derby: How to live stream the horse race for free
Horse running down the track at the Kentucky Derby.

The first Saturday in May is reserved for horse racing as the 149th edition of the Kentucky Derby takes center stage. Known as "the Most Exciting Two Minutes in Sports," the 2023 Kentucky Derby will take place at its signature track, Churchill Downs in Louisville, Kentucky, on May 6. The race kicks off the first leg of the Triple Crown of Thoroughbred Racing, with the Preakness Stakes and Belmont Stakes to occur in the coming weeks.

Twenty horses are set to compete in the Derby, which is dubbed "The Run for the Roses." The favorite to win is Forte, who opened with 3-1 odds. The race is a gambler's dream, as betters win over $150 million wagering on the Kentucky Derby each year. Even if you don't like betting, the fast action provides an instant boost of serotonin.

Read more
Where to watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards
Sam and Tara hide behind a shelf in a bodega in Scream 6.

The top films and television shows are set to be honored at the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Originally known as the MTV Movie Awards, the show was renamed the MTV Movie & TV Awards in 2017 to include television (scripted and unscripted). Drew Barrymore (The Drew Barrymore Show) was scheduled to host the show in 2023. However, Barrymore stepped down as host to support the strike involving the Writers Guild of America. The talk show host did commit to hosting the show in 2024.

The nominated films and shows will battle it out to win the trademark "golden popcorn" trophy. The nominees include Top Gun: Maverick, Stranger Things, Wednesday, Scream VI, and The Last of Us. Find out how to watch the 2023 MTV Movie & TV Awards below!

Read more