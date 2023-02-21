 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Movies & TV
  3. Features

Why Quantumania’s Kang is a better MCU villain than Thanos

Joe Allen
By

Until 2019, Marvel was building toward one thing. The first Avengers movie in 2012 promised fans that Thanos was coming, and that’s exactly what happened when Infinity War finally hit theaters six years later. When we finally got to meet Thanos, it became pretty easy to appreciate why he posed such a unique threat to our heroes.

Now that he’s been defeated, though, a new hero is emerging who will define the next era of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Kang has arrived, and if the hype is to be believed, he’s going to be even worse than Thanos. Now that we’ve officially met the character in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania, here are a few reasons Kang is a better villain than his MCU predecessor.

Kang is more powerful than Thanos

Thanos gets ready to battle in Avengers: Endgame.

Thanos certainly presented the Avengers with a challenge, and his power continued to grow as he amassed the various infinity stones. Kang, though, seems to have almost limitless power once he can access even one aspect of his hyperadvanced technology. Just allowing him to have his suit gives him the ability to shoot massive energy beams and move other people with his mind.

Related

The version of Kang that we meet in Quantumania is severely limited by his exile, and even this version of Kang feels almost invincible. Kang has total control over all of time, and because he knows how to manipulate it, he can create and destroy almost at will. When he has reached his full power, he will prove to be almost impossible to stop.

He is not just one character, but many

Kang the Conqueror in "Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania."

One of the trickier things to grasp about Kang is that there are a million different versions of him. The one we meet in Quantumania is not the same one that Loki meets in Loki, and it’s not the same one we’ll get moving forward. Because Kang is not just one character, Jonathan Majors is going to get to do a whole lot of experimentation as he plays different variants of him.

Even more crucially, though, Kang is like an enemy who never stops coming. If you beat him once, it’s not as if he’s gone forever. Like a many-headed hydra, he just keeps battling. While fighting Thanos required a little bit of time travel, defeating Kang is going to require a much more elaborate plan, and even then, it seems like it might not work.

He is more human and relatable than the Mad God of Titan

Kang smiles in Loki.

Josh Brolin was able to give Thanos an almost shocking amount of humanity and vulnerability, but at the end of the day, he was still a giant purple alien who was superpowered even before he had a single infinity stone. Kang is, by contrast, just a really smart guy. He’s a guy so smart that he discovers technology that allow him to manipulate time in ways no one else has been able to.

The fact that Kang is just a man makes him, in some ways, even more terrifying. His powers don’t come from a freak accident, but from his own intelligence, and that’s going to make him nearly impossible to defeat. He’s not the kind of villain that you can just outsmart.

Kang’s motivation is easier to understand

Loki Thanos

One of the things that’s so exciting about Kang is that, while we know he’s powerful, we don’t know exactly what he wants just yet other than to conquer. If you believe recent reports, though, it seems like Kang’s goal is to create a single universe where there are no superheroes, which is much easier to sympathize with than Thanos’ strange belief that half the life in the universe had to be destroyed.

Kang has seen the devastation that superheroes have caused, and he wants nothing more than to create a world where people can exist without them. It’s a smaller goal, and one that will also feel more personal for the heroes doing battle against him.

He brings the multiverse with him

doctor-strange-multiverse-of-madness-mister-fantastic-

Anyone who has been following Disney’s acquisition of Fox knows that the Fantastic Four and X-Men are coming. Exactly when they arrive remains to be seen, but it seems likely that the threat of Kang could be intimately connected to the arrival of the Fantastic Four and the X-Men, which could possibly be from another universe.

Regardless of where the X-Men and Fantastic Four come from, though, the multiverse also opens a wide array of other possibilities. We get to meet multiple different Spider-Men, and see Hugh Jackman play Wolverine again. None of this is directly related to Kang, but it’s all possible because of the direction that Marvel has decided to take its universe in, and Kang is a bit part of that.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
The 5 best Marvel comics to read before you watch Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania
Joe Allen
By Joe Allen
February 14, 2023
The poster for Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Phase 5 of the MCU is about to kick off, and with it comes an entirely new master villain. Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania has promised to introduce us to Kang, one of the iconic Avengers villains from the comics, and someone who is reportedly immensely powerful.

In light of all the hubbub around the new film, it makes sense that some fans want to dive deep into the comics that will be the basis for much of this story. Thankfully, we've got you covered with five comics you should definitely check out before Quantumania hits theaters.
Ant-Man and the Wasp (2018)

Read more
6 movies coming in February you need to watch
Jason Struss
By Jason Struss
February 1, 2023
A bloody nun stands on an altar in Consecration.

The dog days of winter are upon us, but the party is still going on at the multiplex. Holdovers from 2022 like Avatar: The Way of Water, A Man Called Otto, and Puss in Boots: The Last Wish are still going strong, and newer fare like the horror comedy hit M3GAN and the sicko sci-fi movie Infinity Pool are both delighting and shocking audiences.

February has an even stronger lineup of quality movies both on the big screen and at home. From a sleek thriller about sex, power, and money (Sharper) to the latest MCU blockbuster, there's a little something for everyone this month. Here are the six movies you should look out for and watch.
Knock at the Cabin (February 3)
Knock at the Cabin - Official Trailer

Read more
Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania trailer introduces Kang
Blair Marnell
By Blair Marnell
October 24, 2022
Jonathan Majors as Kang in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania.

Ever since he moved out of HBO's Lovecraft Country, Jonathan Majors has been having a moment. He's clearly one of the emerging stars in Hollywood with starring turns in the upcoming Devotion and Creed III. And Majors has already made his Marvel Studios debut as He Who Remains, a variant of Kang the Conqueror who appeared in the first-season finale of Loki. Next year, Kang gets his close-up in Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania as a warm-up to his showdown with the Avengers in Avengers: The Kang Dynasty. Consequently, Majors has a very memorable appearance in the first trailer for Quantumania. He may even be Scott Lang's only hope of getting home.

Marvel Studios’ Ant-Man and The Wasp: Quantumania | Official Trailer

Read more