Does Fast X have a post-credits scene?

It’s been over 20 years since Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) first drove into our lives. During this time, Dom has driven a car between skyscrapers, dragged a vault through the streets of Rio, parachuted out of a plane in a vehicle, and destroyed a submarine. In other words, just another day for Dom and his crew.

The Fast & Furious franchise returns for more over-the-top action and thrilling chase sequences in Fast X, the 10th film in the main installment. Dom faces his biggest adversary yet in the form of Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), the son of drug lord Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), who seeks to exact his vengeance on the Toretto family. There is at least one more Fast film in development, and judging by the end of Fast X, there is still another story to tell.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Fast X.

Does Fast X have any post-credits scenes?

Yes! Fast X has one scene that occurs after the mid-credits, marking the return of a well-known character.

Fast X post-credits scene 1: A fan favorite returns

The post-credits scene opens with a team of special ops soldiers converging on an auditorium. The leader, whose face is covered by a hood, slowly makes his way to the front of the auditorium. There is a phone ringing on a desk toward the front. When the leader picks up the phone, he is greeted by Dante’s voice on the other end.

In a sinister tone, Dante says, “Dom drove the car, but you pulled the trigger.” The film cuts to the final moments of Fast Five and the demise of Hernan Reyes on the bridge. However, the scene focuses on the soldier in cameo pants who gets out of the truck to shoot Reyes. Back in the auditorium, Dante promises to go after the soldier. Finally, the soldier pulls off his hood to reveal his face, and it’s none other than Luke Hobbs (Dwayne Johnson). After listening to Dante’s threat, Hobbs says he is “not hard to find” and ends the scene by calling Reyes a “sumbitch.”

Considering the public feud between Johnson and Diesel, Hobbs’ appearance in the mid-credits scene is shocking. The feud dates back to The Fate of the Furious when Johnson called some of his male co-stars “candy asses” on Instagram a week before production would end. Johnson’s problem involved Diesel, as he told Vanity Fair in 2021 that he agreed to work on The Fate of the Furious on the condition that he did not have to film scenes with the franchise’s star. In November 2021, Diesel extended an olive branch to his “little brother Dwayne” on Instagram, only to be shot down by Johnson the next month, telling CNN there was “no chance” of returning to The Fast Saga.

Clearly, things have changed as Johnson is positioned to join the franchise for the 11th film. Perhaps Diesel and Johnson should settle their differences by having a rematch of their legendary brawl from Fast Five.

