 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

The best characters in the Fast & Furious franchise, ranked

Dan Girolamo
By

In 2001, an undercover police officer named Brian O’Conner (Paul Walker) infiltrated the world of illegal street racing to investigate a series of heists in The Fast and the Furious. Brian befriends Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel), the alpha and leader of the heists, and the two form an unexpected brotherhood. Dom believes in loyalty, hard work, and most importantly, family, which quickly rubs off on Brian.

Nine films later, these themes remain the backbone of The Fast Saga, which is set to release its 10th installment, Fast X, on May 19. Gone are the days of street racing for pocket change and hijacking trucks for DVD players. Now, the franchise is global as our heroes prevent nuclear war and mass destruction. Speaking of heroes, the cast is a family on and off the set, with many actors reprising their roles they originated over two decades ago. Who are the best members of the family? Below are the best characters in the Fast & Furious franchise, ranked from 7-1.

Recommended Videos

7-6. Tej Parker and Roman Pearce

Tej and Roman stand next to each other in F9.

The comedic duo of Tej Parker (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges) and Roman Pearce (Tyrese Gibson) are the Fast & Furious version of the Odd Couple. Tej is the brains of Dom’s crew, first appearing in 2 Fast 2 Furious as a Miami mechanic who referees the street racing in the city. Roman, the loveable dummy in Dom’s crew, is Brian’s former childhood best friend who, in the same, film aids Brian bust a Miami drug ring.

The two racers join the crew in Fast Five and become inseparable, whether they like it or not. From buying the same car to courting Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel), Tej and Roman are linked at the hip. They continuously provide comedic relief, especially Roman, who provides the best unscripted moment in Fast & Furious 6 as Hobbs tells Roman to hide “that big ass forehead,” causing Tej to spit out his drink. If these two can survive in space together, who knows what they will do next?

5. Han Lue

Han stares with a side eye in Tokyo Drift.

Hopefully, you are snacking on some chips while reading this next entry, considering Han (Sung Kang) is rarely seen without a bag of crunchy treats. Introduced in Justin Lin’s Better Luck Tomorrow, Han’s first Fast appearance comes in Tokyo Drift. The even-keeled ladies’ man is an old friend of Dom’s who becomes a profitable businessman in the Tokyo street racing scene. Han mentors American Sean Boswell (Lucas Black) and teaches him a form of street racing known as drifting. Unfortunately, Han is presumed dead toward the climax of Tokyo Drift after a car explosion. Han shows up in films 4-6 since they take place before Tokyo Drift.

However, The Fast Saga follows the “Never Found the Body” trope, meaning if a character dies and a body is never found, they can still be alive. It happened with Han in F9, as he faked his death to work for Mr. Nobody (Kurt Russell). Han is slick behind the wheel, refusing to panic, even when he rescues his adopted sibling Elle (Anna Sawai) from Jakob (John Cena). There might be better drivers, but no one looks cooler doing it than Han.

4. Luke Hobbs

The Rock flexes in a scene in Fast 8.

Fast Five is viewed as the turning point in The Fast Saga. The film pivoted from a street racing franchise to an action heist film with more guns, fists, and unrealistic action sequences. Fast Five is one of the best films in the franchise, and that’s due in part to the introduction of DSS Agent Luke Hobbs, played by the electrifying Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson (Black Adam), as an elite addition to the cast.

Until this point, Dom never had a formidable foe that could stop him, a man who once broke free from handcuffs with his bare hands. Hobbs combines brute force with tactical precision to be the lawman tasked with arresting Dom and his crew, which wasn’t believable in previous films. The big showdown between Johnson and Diesel in Fast Five remains the best one-on-one fight in the franchise. The fight was personal between Dom and Hobbs, maybe too personal, considering Diesel and Johnson’s off-the-set feud. However, a compromise may have been reached as Hobbs may return in a future Fast film, giving fans hope for round two.

3. Letty Ortiz

Michelle Rodriguez stands over a car in Fast 6.

The saying goes behind every good man is a great woman. In The Fast Saga, the woman is Letty Ortiz (Michelle Rodriguez), Dom’s longtime partner and current wife. Letty is a tough fighter and a skilled driver, making her the perfect partner in crime for Dom. Look up the definition of “ride or die,” and there should be a picture of Letty’s face. She risked her own life in Fast & Furious, working with Brian and the FBI to clear Dom’s record.

Though presumed dead in the fourth film, Fast Five revealed Letty was alive, and in Fast & Furious 6she reunites with Dom and eventually recovers from amnesia to remember the love of her life. I do not know what is in the water in Los Angeles because Letty possesses vast strength and durability. Letty defeated Gina Carano (Fast & Furious 6) in a street fight, went toe-to-toe with Ronda Rousey (Furious 7) in high heels, and will take on Cipher (Charlize Theron) in Fast X. My money is on Letty.

2. Dominic Toretto

Vin Diesel stares in a scene from Fast 8.
No. 3 — Vin Diesel ($54.5 million) in “Fate of the Furious” (2017)

The Fast and the Furious begins with one man, Dominic Toretto (Diesel). In the first film, Dom runs an autobody shop with his younger sister, Mia (Jordana Brewster), and serves as the patriarch to a group of tight-knit street racers. Throughout The Fast and the Furious, Dom forms a friendship with Brian, a bond tested when he’s revealed to be an undercover cop. However, Brian allows Dom to escape police custody at the end, symbolizing their loving bond that would span 13 years.

Dom believes in four things: his family, his loyalty, his car, and Coronas. At this point, Dom is superhuman, considering all the feats of strength and driving he’s accomplished in two decades. Dom has deadlifted a sports car, survived a head-on car collision with Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham), and leaped out of his car to catch Letty in mid-air, landing safely on a car windshield. Captain America has nothing on Mr. Toretto.

1. Brian O’Conner

Paul Walker stands on the edge of a bus in Furious 7.

Dominic Toretto is the most important character in the Fast Saga, but Brian O’Connor (Walker) is the heartbeat. Debuting in The Fast and the Furious, O’Conner starts as a wide-eyed undercover police officer trying to infiltrate street racing culture to stop a series of truck hijackings. As the film progresses, Brian becomes enamored with Dom and the code he lives by, something that every character (and audience member) has come to love and appreciate.

Brian’s loyalty and honor are why Dom made him his number two. Brian is a protector, just like Dom, willing to put his own life on the line to save the ones he loves. Plus, he’s the most technical driver in the group, even more so than Dom, who relies on muscle and power. When Walker tragically passed in 2013, not only did the world lose a talented actor, but this franchise temporarily lost its heartbeat. However, the franchise’s commitment to honor Walker’s legacy continues to this day, and the ending of Furious 7 is one of the most beautiful send-offs in movie history.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
Ewoks, Clone Wars, and The Bad Batch: all the Star Wars animated shows, ranked
Anakin and Ahsoka in The Clone Wars.

Most people who are familiar with Star Wars likely know the universe chiefly because of the movies. If you go one layer deeper than that, you may be aware of shows like The Mandalorian, starring everyone's favorite bounty hunter. Deeper than that, though, are the animated stories that have done so much to expand the canon of Star Wars.

Of course, the history of animation and Star Wars tracks back decades, but only recently has this universe become more devoted to regularly creating new animated series. Now, as those series continue to succeed, we've decided to rank all the animated Star Wars shows that already exist.

Read more
Niki Caro and Joseph Fiennes discuss Netflix’s action thriller The Mother
Jennifer Lopez shields a girl with a gun from The Mother.

Never underestimate the power of a mother and the relationship she shares with her daughter, especially when the mother is a deadly assassin. Jennifer Lopez (Hustlers) plays the titular mother in Netflix's The Mother, the latest global action drama from director Niki Caro (Mulan). Lopez stars as the unnamed Mother, a former assassin forced into hiding after a meeting with the FBI ends in tragedy.

Before Lopez goes on the run, she gives birth to a girl, Zoe, and puts her up for adoption to protect her identity from two dangerous men: Adrian Lovell (Risen's Joseph Fiennes), an arms dealer and the Mother's former captain in the army; and Hector Álvarez (Werewolf by Night's Gael García Bernal), a contractor who first meets the Mother in Guantanamo Bay in 2007. After over a decade in the Alaskan wilderness, the Mother comes out of hiding when Adrian and Hector send assailants to abduct her teenage daughter. The Mother must protect Zoe (Silencio's Lucy Pez) from the kidnappers by teaching the young girl how to defend herself. More importantly, Lopez's character has to complete her hardest task yet, to form a relationship with the daughter she's never met.

Read more
5 movies leaving Netflix in June 2023 you need to watch now
Three men have a talk in Inception.

Time flies by quickly, and that's never been more true this May as the summer movie season has officially begun with Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 3 dominating theaters and streaming TV continues to produce one must-binge show after another (I'm still not over how good the comedy Jury Duty is). It can thus be hard to get to those movies that are forever in your Netflix queue. You know the ones, the movies you happened to come across while searching for something else and were tucked away with the promise of an eventual watch someday.

Well, time's up, at least for these five movies, as they will leave Netflix on June 1. From a sci-fi classic from the 2010s involving dead wives, spinning tops, and collapsing cities to an underrated coming-of-age comedy starring the actor who plays Hawkeye (no, the other one), these movies are worth a watch before they leave your Netflix queue forever.
The Edge of Seventeen (2016)

Read more