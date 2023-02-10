The end of the road begins in the Fast X trailer

After 22 years, the end of the road has begun for The Fast Saga. With the horizon in sight, Vin Diesel (Guardians of the Galaxy) and company will be going bigger than ever for the final two films in the franchise, starting with Fast X, which debuted its first trailer today.

The action-packed trailer that spans almost four minutes and focuses on Dominic Toretto (Diesel), who has been growing, building, and protecting his family for over two decades. Dom’s love for family is his biggest strength and weakness, and Dante (Aquaman’s Jason Momoa) will look to tear the family apart once and for all.

Dante is the son of the deceased Brazilian drug kingpin Hernan Reyes, the main villain of Fast Five. Dante has been planning his revenge for 12 years, and now, he teams with Cipher (The Old Guard’s Charlize Theron) to take out Dom by going after his 8-year-old son, Brian Marcos (Leo Abelo Perry)

FAST X | Official Trailer

The Fast Saga is known for its large ensemble cast, and Fast X is bringing back many actors from previous movies. Returning for Fast X will be Michelle Rodriguez (Widows), Tyrese Gibson (2 Fast 2 Furious), Chris “Ludacris” Bridges (F9), Nathalie Emmanuel (Game of Thrones), Jordana Brewster (Who Invited Charlie?), Jason Statham (Wrath of Man), Sung Kang (Tokyo Drift), Scott Eastwood (The Outpost), John Cena (Peacemaker), and Helen Mirren (Hobbs & Shaw).

Joining the cast will be Brie Larson (Captain Marvel) as a rogue Agent named Tess, Daniela Melchior (The Suicide Squad) as a Brazilian street racer tied to Dom’s past, Alan Ritchson as Agency head Aimes (Reacher), and Rita Moreno (West Side Story) as Abuela Toretto.

Fast X is directed by Louis Leterrier (The Incredible Hulk) on a script written by Justin Lin (Fast Five) and Dan Mazeau (Damsel). Fast X will serve as the second-to-last film in the franchise, with a final film currently in development.

Fast X is in theaters on May 19.

Today's tech news, curated and condensed for your inbox Subscribe Check your inbox! Please provide a valid email address to continue. This email address is currently on file. If you are not receiving newsletters, please check your spam folder. Sorry, an error occurred during subscription. Please try again later.

Editors' Recommendations