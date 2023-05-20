 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Features

This scene in Fast X had me on the edge of my seat

Dan Girolamo
By

It’s summer blockbuster season, which means Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his family are racing into theaters with the arrival of the next installment in The Fast Saga. Directed by Louis Leterrier (Now You See Me), Fast X continues to follow the proven formula that’s led to a worldwide gross of $6.6 billion, slotting it in the top 10 of highest-grossing franchise of all time. Dom faces a new villain threatening his family’s safety, forcing his crew to partake in some of the wildest missions ever imagined.

Yet, Fast X’s villain, Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), feels different as he mirrors DC’s iconic bad guy The Joker, as he’s a brilliant sociopath who takes pride in making his adversaries suffer. Dante is the son of drug lord Hernán Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), who owned the vault Dom and Brian (Paul Walker) stole in Fast Five. The opening moments of Fast X relive the ending of Fast Five, inserting Dante into the scenes. Hernan died on the bridge, but Dante survives, and every waking moment since that fateful moment, he’s been plotting his revenge.

Recommended Videos

Dante’s master plan for revenge involves separating Dom and Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) from the rest of the crew, so he lures Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), Han (Sung Kang), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) to Rome under the guise of a mission. However, Dom and Letty learn it’s a trap and head to Rome to rescue the team, setting up the best scene in the film.

Related

Warning: This article contains spoilers for Fast X.

Rome adventure

Jason Momoa rides a motorcycle in Fast X.

There are two key elements to the perfect Fast & Furious scene. One involves over-the-top and exciting action sequences in stunning locations, while the second element revolves around witty, comedic commentary from the characters. With the first element, Fast X executes flawlessly, putting every dollar of its estimated $340 million budget to good use by traveling to Rome, Lisbon (Portugal), London, and Los Angeles to film on location. Out of all of them, Rome is the scene-stealing locale, as the narrow streets, crowded public forums, and beautiful scenery make the Italian city the perfect setting for an elaborate action set piece.

The scene opens in Rome with Tej, Roman, Han, and Ramsey setting up for their heist, which involves stealing a chip from an armored truck. These four have undeniable chemistry, especially Roman and Tej, who constantly take digs at one another any chance they get. Roman putting a Tej bobblehead on the remote control car was laugh-out-loud funny. It also satisfies the second major element of a successful Fast & Furious scene: easy laughs.

However, the four members of Dom’s crew have no idea they are being played by Dante, who is watching this all unfold from a tower. Dom, Letty, and Little Nobody (Scott Eastwood) arrive in Rome to warn their crew about the setup, but it’s too late as Dante begins his master plan by setting off two car explosions. When Tej and Ramsey gain control of the truck, they quickly learn it’s carrying a massive circular bomb, not a computer chip. Dante releases the bomb from the truck, with a course set for the Vatican.

A man stands next to a car in Fast X.

This is when the fun begins. Dom, Roman, Han, Tej, and Roman attempt to stop the bomb from reaching the Vatican, going so far as to crash their cars into it to readjust its course. Letty, on the other hand, gets into a motorcycle chase with Dante. Letty’s phone acts as interference for Dante’s trigger, as she must stay close to him so he can’t arm the bomb. It’s sheer chaos on the streets, especially after the bomb runs over a gas pump and becomes engulfed in flames. Dom simultaneously crashes into multiple cafes to lower their awnings to protect the customers from the fiery explosion. Since most awnings are nonflammable, this is one of the most realistic details about the sequence.

Dom must stop the bomb with his car

Vin Diesel stands in front of the coliseum in Fast X.

Unfortunately, Letty is caught by the police, allowing Dante to arm the bomb. (Momoa is really going for it in this scene, chewing up every line of dialogue as an exuberant, sinister, and psychopathic villain. It’s borderline ridiculous, but it surprisingly works. I found myself charmed by Dante when he playfully antagonizes Dom.) Meanwhile, Roman, Tej, Han, and Ramsey are grounded, escaping the city on foot through the sewers. That only leaves Dom, who must find a way to stop the bomb in 30 seconds or it will explode at the Vatican. Ramsey suggests drowning the bomb in the river, which will shrink its blast radius and minimize its damage.

With seconds remaining before the explosion, the bomb reaches the last bridge before the Vatican. Because he’s Dominic Toretto and capable of doing anything behind the wheel of a car, he intentionally drives off the side of the bridge and collides with one end of a crane. This causes the crane to turn directions over the bridge, as the other side hits the bomb, redirecting its course into the water. You may ponder the validity of the stunt, but do not question the skills of its driver, as Dom is an expert in car jumping. This is the same Dom who drove a Lykan Hypersport between the Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi in one the Fast franchise’s most memorable action scenes. Jumping off the side of a small bridge is a piece of cake.

However, the bomb goes off as Dante watches from afar, standing with both hands up like he’s the Night King reviving the dead in the Game Of Thrones episode Hardhome. After hitting the side of the crane, Dom crash-lands on a nearby road and drives to safety. However, the crew is blamed for the bomb and become international fugitives. Unfortunately, this is the last time all six members of Dom’s crew work together in the same scene, which is a shame because of their cohesion as a cast. The Fast & Furious franchise is built on family, so when the family separates, it’s less effective. However, the exciting Rome sequence is a reminder of why this franchise has thrived for more than two decades.

Fast X is now in theaters.

Editors' Recommendations

Topics
Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The best shows on Amazon Prime right now (May 2023)
Peter Capaldi in The Devil's Hour looking creepy, being interrogated.

Hot off the heels of Jury Duty, you might be looking for something more intense to quench your appetite for TV. Average Joe Ronald Gladden and actor James Marsden had you rolling on the floor laughing through that hilarious docucomedy. Now, it's time for something more gripping. Amazon has tons of content, whether you're in the mood for a psychological thriller, a gripping drama, or even if you just want another lighthearted comedy.

There are new shows coming to Amazon all the time, and sometimes that list includes legacy series from decades past. These are great to watch "when nothing's on" or if you missed them back in the day and finally want to catch up. Otherwise, peruse Amazon's list of exciting originals and you're sure to find something you'll love.

Read more
The best shows on Netflix in May 2023
The cast of XO, Kitty.

What have we learned about Netflix's original series this month? People really, really love Bridgerton. The romantic drama's first two seasons have reentered Netflix's top ten TV series at #7, while the prequel series, Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story, continues to reign in the top spot for the third week in a row. This week, XO, Kitty may be the first show to mount a real challenge to Queen Charlotte. But we're still going to bet on the queen.

Do you have trouble keeping up with all of the new Netflix shows? You're not the only one! It takes real dedication to keep on top of everything, but it's a calling for us. That's why have our weekly roundup of the best shows on Netflix.

Read more
The 50 best movies on Netflix right now (May 2023)
Bracha van Doesburgh in Faithfully Yours.

You can tell it's the middle of the month on Netflix when most of the big titles have already debuted, and one of the top movies of the week is a Dutch thriller named Faithfully Yours. This month's most prominent additions, the Jennifer Lopez/Joseph Fiennes action thriller The Mother and the Tom Hanks drama A Man Called Otto, also remain very popular with Netflix users.

If you're looking for something new to watch on Netflix then we can point you in the right direction. But the beauty of Netflix's vast library of original films and borrowed flicks means there's something for everyone. You can find the film that's right for you, check out our continuously updated list of the best movies on Netflix right now.

Read more