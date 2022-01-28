Jason Momoa may be Fast & Furious 10’s villain

The Fast and Furious movies always faced a challenge when it comes to finding an adversary who can believably menace Vin Diesel’s Dominic Toretto. However, Universal Pictures may have found a formidable bad guy for Fast and Furious 10. According to The Hollywood Reporter, Jason Momoa is in talks to join the cast and potentially play the film’s primary villain.

Momoa is best known for his role as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and his appearances as Aquaman in the DC Extended Universe. Momoa will headline his latest DC sequel, Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom, later this year. Some of Momoa’s other genre credits include Stargate Atlantis, the 2021 remake of Dune, and the leading role in AppleTV+’s original series See.

Naturally, Diesel will reprise his role as Dom for the 10th Fast and Furious film. He’s been in every sequel except 2 Fast 2 Furious. However, we can reasonably rule out an appearance by Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson. Diesel and Johnson had a very public falling out during their last film together, Fate of the Furious. And while Diesel has publicly and privately asked Johnson to return for FF10, Johnson ruled out the possibility last month and accused Diesel of “manipulation” in mentioning his own children while making his final appeal to Johnson. Regardless, Johnson wished the cast and crew continued success with the sequel.

The vast majority of the supporting cast will be back for the next sequel, including Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, and Sung Kang as Han Lue. THR reports that Charlize Theron is expected to make her third appearance as Cipher, a terrorist who has previously crossed Dom and the team.

Justin Lin is set to direct Fast and Furious 10, which will begin filming later this year. It will hit theaters on May 19, 2023.

