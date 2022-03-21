  1. Movies & TV
Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site.

Daniela Melchior may join Jason Momoa in Fast and Furious 10

By

The next chapter in The Fast Saga has another DC veteran in mind for a role in the film. Via The Wrap, Daniela Melchior is in negotiations to sign on to Fast and Furious 10. Details about her part were not disclosed.

Melchior has been a professional actress in her native Portugal since 2014, with leading roles in Mulheres, Massa Fresca, Ouro Verde, A Herdeira, and Valor da Vida. She also provided the voice of Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman in the Portuguese language version of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. However, she is best known in the United States for her appearance as Ratcatcher 2 in The Suicide Squad. As the name implies, Ratcatcher had a strong affinity for rats. She was also one of the few characters to survive that film.

Jason Momoa, another DC films veteran, is also attached to Fast and Furious 10 in a role rumored to be the film’s primary villain.

Daniela Melchior in The Suicide Squad.

So far, there haven’t been any details revealed about Fast and Furious 10‘s story. But given the way that the last nine films have played out, it’s likely to be another globe-trotting adventure centered around cars, stunts, and “family.”

Vin Diesel will be back as Dominic Toretto, with Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Sung Kang as Han Lue, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker.

Justin Lin has helmed five of the Fast and Furious films, and he will be back to direct the final two movies as well. Fast and Furious 10 will hit theaters on May 19, 2023. Fast and Furious 11 is expected to be the final film in the franchise.

Editors' Recommendations

Best Verizon new customer deals for March 2022

Verizon 5G Super Bowl

Mac Studio teardown reveals surprising upgradability, with a catch

A still of a Mac Studio teardown from Max Tech's Youtube video.

Best Verizon Fios new customer deals for March 2022

Fios TV Package

Google Pixel 6 can now tap into Verizon’s faster C-Band 5G

Google Pixel 6 in its green color option.

What’s new on HBO and HBO Max and what’s leaving in April

Ken Watanabe and Ansel Elgort in Tokyo Vice.

Every video game delay that’s happened in 2022

Main character looking through a portal in Forspoken.

Variable refresh rate, Steam support coming to Chromebooks

The HP Elite Dragonfly Chromebook on a table next to a coffee cup.

Christina Ricci has a starring role in Netflix’s Wednesday

Split image of Christina Ricci posing in The Addams Family & Yellowjackets.

Apple Watch Series 3 could be discontinued later this year

apple watch series 3 smartwatch bargain heart rate back

Best Alienware deals for March 2022

Alienware Aurora R8

Apple does what’s best for Apple on Google hardware

Buttons in the Apple TV app on Google TV.

2022 Volvo C40 Recharge first drive review: EV fashion statement

Front three quarter view of the 2022 Volvo C40 Recharge electric car.

Damon Lindelof’s Mrs. Davis casts Betty Gilpin as the lead

Betty Gilpin in GLOW.