Daniela Melchior may join Jason Momoa in Fast and Furious 10

The next chapter in The Fast Saga has another DC veteran in mind for a role in the film. Via The Wrap, Daniela Melchior is in negotiations to sign on to Fast and Furious 10. Details about her part were not disclosed.

Melchior has been a professional actress in her native Portugal since 2014, with leading roles in Mulheres, Massa Fresca, Ouro Verde, A Herdeira, and Valor da Vida. She also provided the voice of Gwen Stacy/Spider-Woman in the Portuguese language version of Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse. However, she is best known in the United States for her appearance as Ratcatcher 2 in The Suicide Squad. As the name implies, Ratcatcher had a strong affinity for rats. She was also one of the few characters to survive that film.

Jason Momoa, another DC films veteran, is also attached to Fast and Furious 10 in a role rumored to be the film’s primary villain.

So far, there haven’t been any details revealed about Fast and Furious 10‘s story. But given the way that the last nine films have played out, it’s likely to be another globe-trotting adventure centered around cars, stunts, and “family.”

Vin Diesel will be back as Dominic Toretto, with Michelle Rodriguez as Letty Ortiz, Jordana Brewster as Mia Toretto, Tyrese Gibson as Roman Pearce, Nathalie Emmanuel as Ramsey, Sung Kang as Han Lue, and Chris “Ludacris” Bridges as Tej Parker.

Justin Lin has helmed five of the Fast and Furious films, and he will be back to direct the final two movies as well. Fast and Furious 10 will hit theaters on May 19, 2023. Fast and Furious 11 is expected to be the final film in the franchise.

