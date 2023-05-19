Fast X’s ending, explained

After 22 years, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) still drives muscle cars, drinks Coronas, and protects his family. In Fast X, Dom and his crew are no longer on the run. Dom still lives in his Los Angeles home with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, Brian (Leo Abelo Perry). His crew still comes over for family dinner as they toast to the successful lives they’ve built for themselves.

The peace soon ends, however, with the arrival of Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), the son of Brazilian drug lord Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), who died at the hands of Dom’s crew at the end of Fast Five. Dante is hell-bent on making Dom suffer, so he attacks what matters most to the Fast & Furious hero: family. Fast X builds toward one final showdown between Dom and Dante that ends with a huge cliffhanger. Let’s break down the Fast X ending below.

Warning: There are major spoilers below.

What happens at the end of Fast X?

After Jakob (John Cena) sacrifices himself on the highway to clear a path for his older brother, Dom rescues Brian from Dante with an elaborate car maneuver. The reunited father and son drive away to meet Aimes (Alan Ritchson) at an airfield. As they drive across a narrow road on top of a dam, two tanker trucks block both ends of the road, leaving the Torettos trapped in the center.

Dante arrives on the scene and reveals his ace in the hole, Aimes, who has been aligned with Reyes the entire time. The film flashes back to the beginning of Fast Five, highlighting the start of the alliance between Dante and Aimes. As the cargo plane carrying Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), Han (Sung Kang), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) arrives on the scene, Aimes shoots it down with a missile, and the plane crashes into a nearby mountain, leaving their fates unknown.

Dante remotely drives the tankers toward the car, forcing Dom to make a tough decision. In true Toretto fashion, Dom drives off the side of the road just before the tankers collide and explode. He drives down the side of the dam as he outraces the fiery explosion behind him. The car eventually crashes into the water, but Dom and Brian both swim to safety, where they lovingly embrace.

Like he has been throughout the movie, Dante is three steps ahead of Dom. The dam is rigged with explosives, and Dom and Brian have nowhere to escape the impending water and flames about to head their way. Dante tells Dom that the suffering is over, and it’s “time to die.” However, the film cuts to black right before the explosion.

Letty and Cipher see a familiar friend in Antarctica

Before the credits roll, Letty and Cipher (Charlize Theron) have escaped the Black Site in Antarctica and continue their journey on foot through the snow. When they reach the top of a hill, Cipher reveals the next phase of her plan: a gigantic submarine similar to the one in The Fate of the Furious. The submarine hatch opens, and it’s none other than Gisele Yashar (Gal Gadot), who was thought to be dead after sacrificing herself in Fast & Furious 6.

