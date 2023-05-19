 Skip to main content
  1. Home
  2. Entertainment
  3. Guides

Digital Trends may earn a commission when you buy through links on our site. Why trust us?

Fast X’s ending, explained

Dan Girolamo
By

After 22 years, Dominic Toretto (Vin Diesel) still drives muscle cars, drinks Coronas, and protects his family. In Fast X, Dom and his crew are no longer on the run. Dom still lives in his Los Angeles home with Letty (Michelle Rodriguez) and his son, Brian (Leo Abelo Perry). His crew still comes over for family dinner as they toast to the successful lives they’ve built for themselves.

The peace soon ends, however, with the arrival of Dante Reyes (Jason Momoa), the son of Brazilian drug lord Hernan Reyes (Joaquim de Almeida), who died at the hands of Dom’s crew at the end of Fast Five. Dante is hell-bent on making Dom suffer, so he attacks what matters most to the Fast & Furious hero: family. Fast X builds toward one final showdown between Dom and Dante that ends with a huge cliffhanger. Let’s break down the Fast X ending below.

Recommended Videos

Warning: There are major spoilers below.

What happens at the end of Fast X?

Jason Momoa smirks in Fast X.

After Jakob (John Cena) sacrifices himself on the highway to clear a path for his older brother, Dom rescues Brian from Dante with an elaborate car maneuver. The reunited father and son drive away to meet Aimes (Alan Ritchson) at an airfield. As they drive across a narrow road on top of a dam, two tanker trucks block both ends of the road, leaving the Torettos trapped in the center.

Related

Dante arrives on the scene and reveals his ace in the hole, Aimes, who has been aligned with Reyes the entire time. The film flashes back to the beginning of Fast Five, highlighting the start of the alliance between Dante and Aimes. As the cargo plane carrying Roman (Tyrese Gibson), Tej (Chris “Ludacris” Bridges), Han (Sung Kang), and Ramsey (Nathalie Emmanuel) arrives on the scene, Aimes shoots it down with a missile, and the plane crashes into a nearby mountain, leaving their fates unknown.

A man stands next to a car in Fast X.

Dante remotely drives the tankers toward the car, forcing Dom to make a tough decision. In true Toretto fashion, Dom drives off the side of the road just before the tankers collide and explode. He drives down the side of the dam as he outraces the fiery explosion behind him. The car eventually crashes into the water, but Dom and Brian both swim to safety, where they lovingly embrace.

Like he has been throughout the movie, Dante is three steps ahead of Dom. The dam is rigged with explosives, and Dom and Brian have nowhere to escape the impending water and flames about to head their way. Dante tells Dom that the suffering is over, and it’s “time to die.” However, the film cuts to black right before the explosion.

Letty and Cipher see a familiar friend in Antarctica

Cipher is assaulted by three men in Fast X.

Before the credits roll, Letty and Cipher (Charlize Theron) have escaped the Black Site in Antarctica and continue their journey on foot through the snow. When they reach the top of a hill, Cipher reveals the next phase of her plan: a gigantic submarine similar to the one in The Fate of the Furious. The submarine hatch opens, and it’s none other than Gisele Yashar (Gal Gadot), who was thought to be dead after sacrificing herself in Fast & Furious 6.

Fast X is now in theaters. For more Fast X content, check out does Fast X have a post-credits scene?

Editors' Recommendations

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
Entertainment Writer
Dan is a passionate and multitalented content creator with experience in pop culture, entertainment, and sports. Throughout…
The Diplomat’s ending, explained
Kate walking down the street, surrounded by others in suits in a scene from The Diplomat on Netflix.

There were high hopes for The Diplomat, a political drama from Netflix starring Keri Russell as a newly appointed U.S. Ambassador to the U.K. Alas, the show is slow-paced, dialogue-heavy, and complicated at times due to all the political jargon. It likely won’t reach the level of success of a similar new show on Netflix, The Night Agent, but The Diplomat might appeal to fans of shows like Succession, Homeland, and The West Wing (showrunner Debora Cahn worked on both of the two latter shows.)

The story begins when Kate Wyler (Russell) is preparing to travel to Kabul, Afghanistan, to continue the work she has been doing in war-torn regions. She receives a call from the White House she believes is for her husband, Hal Wyler (Rufus Sewell), a veteran ambassador with a stellar, though controversial reputation. But it’s not him they want -- it’s her.

Read more
John Wick: Chapter 4’s ending, explained
Two men stand next to each other and walk in John Wick Chapter 4.

The wait for the next chapter is over. It's been a long journey for everyone's favorite puppy-avenging assassin. From defending his home from Russian gangsters in the first John Wick to engaging in a knife fight at an antique store in John Wick: Chapter 3 -- Parabellum, Keanu Reeves' now-iconic assassin has seen it all and lived to tell the tale ... so far.

But in John Wick: Chapter 4, Wick seems to have met his match in Bill Skarsgård's psychotic Marquis Vincent de Gramont, who uses all of the High Table's resources to kill John. After a long and bloody fight between Wick and the High Table's assassins at the Osaka Continental, which results in the death of his longtime friend, Shimazu Koji (Hiroyuki Sanada), John arranges to duel Caine (Donnie Yen), a blind assassin blackmailed by the Marquis to do his bidding so his daughter will not be killed, at the Sacré-Cœur in Paris at sunrise. But first, Wick must deal with a bevy of bounty hunters, a mysterious friend/foe, a killer dog who likes to bite on a man's private parts, and a race against time.

Read more
Creed 3’s ending explained
Jonathan Majors stands in a boxing ring corner in Creed 3.

Just like Sylvester Stallone before him, Michael B. Jordan has taken over the reins of the Creed franchise. The star stepped into the director's chair for the third installment, which is also an attempt to distance this boxing franchise from its Rocky roots. Creed III follows Jordan's Adonis Creed as he is reintroduced to Damian Anderson, a friend from his childhood whose life took a very different path than Adonis's.

Now that the movie is out, you might be curious how it ends, and what that ending may mean for the future of the Creed franchise. Without further ado, let's dive in.

Read more