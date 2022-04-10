  1. Movies & TV

Captain Marvel star Brie Larson joins Fast and Furious 10

By

There’s no shortage of performers in the next installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. Now, there’s another Oscar winner in the mix. Brie Larson has been added to the cast of Fast and Furious 10 in an undisclosed role.

Larson won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Joy Newsome in Room. Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron are the only other Oscar winners among the Fast Saga cast. But only Theron and Larson are confirmed to appear in the next film. Larson’s other film credits include The Glass Castle, Kong: Skull Island, and Captain Marvel.

Vin Diesel made the announcement about Larson’s role in the next Fast installment via a post on his Instagram account. Within it, Diesel welcomed Larson to “the family” and teased that fans “have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology.”

Ironically, Larson is also the third comic book film veteran to be added to the sequel. Aquaman star Jason Momoa is reportedly playing the villain in the latest installment. The Suicide Squad‘s Daniela Melchior has also joined the cast as a character that has yet to be revealed.

Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang, and Nathalie Emmanuel will all be back for the penultimate chapter of the franchise. Some of the other returning cast members have yet to be officially confirmed. Justin Lin is returning to direct Fast and Furious 10 and its sequel. But the next movie won’t hit movie theaters until May 19, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations

Better Call Saul brings back Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul

Aaron Paul and Bryan Cranston in Better Call Saul.

Hubble captures a snake-like spiral galaxy in the constellation of Serpens

The lazily winding spiral arms of the galaxy NGC 5921 snake across this image from the NASA/ESA Hubble Space Telescope. This galaxy lies approximately 80 million light-years from Earth, and much like our own galaxy, the Milky Way, contains a prominent bar – a central linear band of stars. Roughly half of all spiral galaxies may contain bars. These bars affect their parent galaxies by fueling star formation and influencing the motion of stars and interstellar gas.

This extreme exoplanet’s atmosphere is being sunburned by its host star

This is an artist's illustration of the planet KELT-20b which orbits a blue-white star. The giant planet is so close to its star (5 million miles) the torrent of ultraviolet radiation from the star heats the planet's atmosphere to over 3,000 degrees Fahrenheit.

Citizen scientists are helping to map Mars’s strange ridge features

Unusual ridge networks on Mars may provide clues about the history of the Red Planet.

Analog A.I.? It sounds crazy, but it might be the future

brain with computer text scrolling artificial intelligence

Why you should be using your laptop’s high performance mode

HP Spectre x360 14 Front view showing display and keyboard.

F1 Australian GP live stream: Watch Formula 1 for FREE today

formula one to develop net zero carbon hybrid powertrain by 2030 renault f1 team french gp

And Just Like That… Sex And The City came back to life

Blended image of Miranda, Carrie, and Charlotte against a pink NYC background.

Best home gym deals for April 2022

nordictrack treadmill rower amazon cyber monday sale 2019

Best drone deals for April 2022: DJI, Potensic, Holy Stone and more

dji mavic air review 8

Best dash cam deals for April 2022: Vantrue, Garmin, Anker, and more

Rexing V1 dash cam

The best Instant Pot accessories for 2022

best instant pot accessories chili

Metal Lords’ Jaeden Martell on loving controlled chaos

Jaeden Martell drums in a sleeveless shirt in a scene from Metal Lords.