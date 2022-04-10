Captain Marvel star Brie Larson joins Fast and Furious 10

There’s no shortage of performers in the next installment of the Fast and Furious franchise. Now, there’s another Oscar winner in the mix. Brie Larson has been added to the cast of Fast and Furious 10 in an undisclosed role.

Larson won the Academy Award for Best Actress for her portrayal of Joy Newsome in Room. Helen Mirren and Charlize Theron are the only other Oscar winners among the Fast Saga cast. But only Theron and Larson are confirmed to appear in the next film. Larson’s other film credits include The Glass Castle, Kong: Skull Island, and Captain Marvel.

Vin Diesel made the announcement about Larson’s role in the next Fast installment via a post on his Instagram account. Within it, Diesel welcomed Larson to “the family” and teased that fans “have no idea how timeless and amazing she will be in our mythology.”

Ironically, Larson is also the third comic book film veteran to be added to the sequel. Aquaman star Jason Momoa is reportedly playing the villain in the latest installment. The Suicide Squad‘s Daniela Melchior has also joined the cast as a character that has yet to be revealed.

Diesel, Michelle Rodriguez, Jordana Brewster, Tyrese Gibson, Chris “Ludacris” Bridges, Sung Kang, and Nathalie Emmanuel will all be back for the penultimate chapter of the franchise. Some of the other returning cast members have yet to be officially confirmed. Justin Lin is returning to direct Fast and Furious 10 and its sequel. But the next movie won’t hit movie theaters until May 19, 2023.

Editors' Recommendations