Familiar faces return in the first trailer for Spider-Man: No Way Home

By

Peter Parker has a big problem. In the mid-credits scene of Spider-Man: Far From Home, Mysterio got his revenge on Peter by exposing his double life as Spidey and framing him for murder. Due to that turn of events, the hero touted as “the next Iron Man” is suddenly public enemy number one. Now, after a great deal of anticipation, we finally have an advance look at Spider-Man: No Way Home. Perhaps in response to the rough cut of the trailer leaking over the weekend, Sony Pictures debuted the first trailer for No Way Home at CinemaCon last night.

These scenes offer a taste of just how much trouble Peter is in. For the first time, Spidey truly has nowhere to hide, because everyone knows who he is. Spider-Man has always been a bit of an anomaly in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Most of the heroes like Iron Man and Captain America didn’t bother hiding their dual identities. However, the fallout in this situation spells out why Peter fought so hard to protect his secret in the first place.

This is why Peter is taking the drastic step of approaching Doctor Strange for help in undoing the mess he’s in. Regardless, Peter’s efforts may compound the issues in his life by unleashing even greater threats, as the pair try to course-correct events in the space-time continuum by opening up the multiverse. This is where things get really interesting, because Doctor Octopus is back, and once again played by Alfred Molina. This is literally the same Doc Ock from Spider-Man 2, so he knows all about Peter and his alter ego. But Peter has no idea why the crazy guy with mechanical arms recognizes him.

Zendaya and Tom Holland in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

If you were hoping to see a glimpse of Tobey Maguire or Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Men, then you may be disappointed. They aren’t in the trailer, and there’s still no official confirmation that they will appear in the movie. That said, there is something brewing in the multiverse, and Doctor Octopus isn’t the only villain from Spidey’s big-screen past to get a comeback.

Tom Holland once again headlines the film as Peter Parker/Spider-Man, with Zendaya as Michelle Jones/MJ, and Jacob Batalon as Ned Leeds. Marisa Tomei co-stars as Peter’s aunt, May Parker, and the cast is rounded out by Jon Favreau as Harold “Happy” Hogan, Tony Revolori as Eugene “Flash” Thompson, Angourie Rice as Betty Brant, Hannibal Buress as Coach Wilson, and J. B. Smoove as Julius Dell.

Benedict Cumberbatch in Spider-Man: No Way Home.

MCU fans should be happy to see Benedict Cumberbatch as Doctor Steven Strange alongside Benedict Wong as Wong, both of whom have key scenes in the current trailer. Jamie Foxx also reprises his role as Max Dillon/Electro from The Amazing Spider-Man 2. However, there are hints that more sinister villains are on the horizon. Watch the trailer again, and keep an ear and and eye out for clues.

Spider-Man: No Way Home will premiere exclusively in theaters on Friday, December 17.

