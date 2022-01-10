After nearly a month in theaters, Spider-Man: No Way Home has firmly solidified its status as one of the highest-grossing films of all-time (it’s currently in eighth place behind Jurassic World and The Lion King). And now, we have an idea when people at home will get a chance to see the superhero event of 2021. According to Vudu, No Way Home will get its digital release on February 28, although that has not yet been confirmed by Sony or Disney (Vudu later removed the release date from its listing). However, pre-orders are already online on Amazon, Vudu, Apple TV, Google Play, and the Microsoft Store.

Judging from the film’s current domestic total of $668.8 million, and its worldwide total of $1.5 billion, many moviegoers weren’t dissuaded from seeing it in theaters by COVID concerns. But for the benefit of those who have yet to see Spidey’s latest adventure, there will be no spoilers in this post. At the moment, there are no special features listed for No Way Home, but there will presumably be a behind-the-scenes look at how the movie came together.

A Spider-Man 8-Movie Collection bundle is also available now for $60, and includes the three Tobey Maguire films, the pair of Andrew Garfield installments, and Tom Holland’s contributions, ending with No Way Home, which will be made available to the bundle when it’s released.

Fans holding out for No Way Home‘s Blu-ray, DVD, and 4K Ultra HD debut are going to have a longer wait. As noted by Slash Film, Sony tends to schedule its physical disc releases two weeks after a film’s digital debut. If the pattern holds, then No Way Home will hit store shelves in the middle of March. That’s a much longer theatrical window than the majority of films get in the COVID era. The Spidey sequel’s continued box office success is likely the reason for this. It’s also rumored that Sony delayed Morbius simply to keep No Way Home on as many screens as possible.

In a recent interview, Marvel Studios head Kevin Feige confirmed that Marvel and Sony are already developing a fourth Spider-Man movie for Tom Holland’s Peter Parker. However, Holland has reiterated that his contract is up and he has spoken openly about taking a break from acting. As for director Jon Watts, his next Marvel movie will be a reboot of the Fantastic Four.

Zendaya and Jacob Batalon reprise their roles in No Way Home as MJ and Ned Leeds, respectively. Benedict Cumberbatch also co-stars as Doctor Strange ahead of his upcoming sequel Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. Marisa Tomei and Jon Favreau are back as May Parker and Happy Hogan, respectively. The film’s villains include Willem Dafoe as Green Goblin, Alfred Molina as Doctor Octopus, Thomas Haden Church as Sandman, Rhys Ifans as the Lizard, and Jamie Foxx as Electro. Finally, J.K. Simmons portrays Spidey’s eternal nemesis, J. Jonah Jameson.

Spider-Man: No Way Home is out in theaters now.

