All of Sony’s Marvel movies, ranked from worst to best

Sony-produced Marvel movies have historically been a mixed bag. At times, the company has delivered superhero masterpieces like the Spider-Verse films. Other times, they have given viewers half-baked cash grabs like Morbius and Madame Web. Whether or not audiences think the company is fit to handle beloved properties like Spider-Man and Venom, they can’t deny that Sony played a significant role in making Marvel movies the pop culture phenomenon they are today.

Now that Madame Web has premiered in theaters, here’sour list of Sony’s Marvel movies, rankedfrom worst to best. Please note that this list won’t include the Men in Black films, as Marvel didn’t create the original comic books they were based on.

16. Madame Web (2024)

When a paramedic (Dakota Johnson) gains the ability to see the future, she finds herself fighting to protect three young women, who will eventually become crime fighters, from a superpowered killer (Tahar Rahim).

After audiences saw the movie’s first trailer, they knew Madame Web was another flop waiting to happen. This film is rife with wonky visuals and unrealistic dialogue. Even the villain spends every second spouting cliché lines like an AI who just turned evil.

15. Morbius (2022)

Morbius depicts the origins of the titular antihero as he transforms himself into a living vampire to cure himself of his fatal blood disease. On occasion, the film succeeds at creating a frightening atmosphere fitting for the vampire genre. But overall, Morbius feels like a generic comic book movie that doesn’t fully embrace the dark tragedy of its protagonist.

The film only rubbed salt into the wound with its clunky post-credits scenes, which presented another phoned-in attempt at setting up a Sinister Six movie (something that really isn’t necessary after Spider-Man: No Way Home). Morbius isn’t the worst comic book movie ever made, but it’s far from the best.

14. Ghost Rider (2007)

After a young Johnny Blaze (Nicolas Cage) signs a deal with the demon Mephisto (Peter Fonda) to save his father’s life, he later becomes the host of the demonic Ghost Rider, and is cursed to hunt down evil souls as an agent of Hell.

Having been made in the pre-Dark Knight era, Ghost Rider fails to deliver enough grit and edge to do its titular hero justice, instead burning itself with corny dialogue, campy humor, and wonky VFX.

13. Ghost Rider: Spirit of Vengeance (2011)

The fact that the first Ghost Rider film got a follow-up is nothing short of baffling. After the franchise’s campy original was scorched by critics, the sequel took a complete 180 and ventured forward with a darker tone to better suit Blaze’s tortured character.

It also features VFX far superior to the original film’s, particularly when it comes to bringing the Ghost Rider to life. Unfortunately, the film tries too hard to be edgy, succumbing to stale dialogue, questionable camerawork, and an over-the-top Cage trying to convey a more unhinged version of the Ghost Rider.

12. Venom (2018)

In the first film in Sony’s wider Spider-Man Universe, disgraced reporter Eddie Brock becomes the host of an alien symbiote whose race threatens to dominate the Earth.

Venom gives its cinematic universe a rocky start thanks to its multiple plot holes, clunky tone, and underdeveloped characters. Nevertheless, the film presents a dazzling and compelling take on the Lethal Protector with its jaw-dropping effects and Tom Hardy’s dual lead performance.

11. The Amazing Spider-Man 2 (2014)

The second chapter in Andrew Garfield’s Spider-Man franchise, this film tries to set up a huge cinematic universe by including multiple villains — with the promise of them teaming up against the web-slinger in the future. However, this diverts focus away from telling a balanced, cohesive narrative, with the story failing to do justice to villains like Rhino, Electro, and the Green Goblin.

10. Venom: Let There Be Carnage (2021)

After finding enough evidence to put Cletus Kasady on death row, Eddie Brock must face his greatest foe yet after Kasady bonds with a portion of the Venom symbiote. Such a short film could have added a few minutes to flesh out its villain and supporting cast.

Nevertheless, this sequel leans into all the wackiness of its premise, depicting Eddie and Venom like a married couple driven apart by their dysfunctional personalities. Woody Harrelson also has a fun time portraying the villain, Carnage, whose ultraviolent rampage helped make way for some stunning action sequences.

9. Spider-Man 3 (2007)

In the third entry of Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy, Peter Parker (Tobey Maguire) finds himself fused to an evil alien as he battles his friend Harry (James Franco) and the Sandman (Thomas Haden Church).

Since Venom’s inclusion in the story was forced upon Raimi by the studio, Spider-Man 3 struggles to balance the plotlines surrounding its three main villains. It also makes a cringey attempt at adapting the Alien Costume saga through how it depicts Eddie Brock and “emo” Peter.

8. The Amazing Spider-Man (2012)

In a reboot of the Spider-Man movie franchise, The Amazing Spider-Man sees Peter Parker investigating his parents’ disappearance while using his newfound powers to protect the city.

Though it tried to put a new spin on Spider-Man’s origin story, it fails to distinguish itself enough from Sam Raimi’s first film. Despite this, the film is held up by Garfield’s lead performance, his on-screen chemistry with Emma Stone (Poor Things), and some spectacular visual effects.

It’s the classic story of a teenager getting bit by a spider that gives him superpowers, which he uses to fight crime. Multiple aspects of this film may not have aged well, especially its visual effects.

Despite this, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man stands out for its heartful portrayal of Peter Parker’s origins and his struggles to live as a regular man and a superhero.

6. Spider-Man: Homecoming (2017)

In the Marvel Cinematic Universe’s first Spider-Man movie, the teenage web-slinger (Tom Holland) must hone his skills to defeat the winged, arms-dealing Vulture (Michael Keaton).

Taking Spider-Man back to his high school roots, Homecoming presents the hero’s journey as a lighthearted coming-of-age comedy in the vein of director John Hughes. It may hinge too much on its connections to the greater MCU, particularly Iron Man, but Holland’s Spider-Man shines as a young man learning to stand on his own as a superhero.

5. Spider-Man: Far From Home (2019)

Following the heartbreaking events of Avengers: Endgame, Far From Home delivered another jovial journey for Spider-Man and his amazing friends as they vacation in Europe. People may see Peter as the next Iron Man, but this film marks another big step in him becoming his own hero in the MCU.

And thanks to the villainous Mysterio (Jake Gyllenhaal), this film also delivers eye-popping illusions that might as well be taken from one of Spidey’s comics.

4. Spider-Man 2 (2004)

Though Raimi’s first Spider-Man film was a great introduction to the character, this sequel goes deeper into his character’s core as he ends up losing his powers due to his overwhelming desire to live a normal, happy life.

Spider-Man 2 shows exactly why the web-slinger is such a great hero, and with a more tragic villain and stronger visuals on display, the film makes for a much more engaging blockbuster that raised the bar for comic book movies upon release.

3. Spider-Man: No Way Home (2021)

This movie is a love letter to web-heads everywhere. No Way Home shows Spider-Man facing off against his greatest adversaries from across the Multiverse after a magic spell gone wrong, bringing back actors from previous films.

While this film is filled with fan service, that doesn’t get in the way of it telling a tender, inspiring, and poignant story that honors Spider-Men from three different generations.

2. Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse (2018)

When Miles Morales (Shameik Moore) gets bitten by a radioactive spider, he must use his newfound superpowers to save his universe from the Kingpin (Liev Schreiber) and his destructive supercollider.

Sony heralded a new age for both animated and superhero cinema with this surprise hit, which brought a fresh approach to Peter Parker’s story while shoving many other Spider-People to the spotlight. It’s everything a comic book movie should be and more.

1. Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse (2023)

When a dimension-hopping villain known as the Spot (Jason Schwartzman) emerges, Miles clashes with the Spider-Society over how to deal with this destructive threat.

Like many other acclaimed sequels like The Empire Strikes Back and Aliens, Across the Spider-Verse embraces a darker tone as Miles tries to defy fate and battles the web-slingers he once considered his friends. It also deconstructs decades of comic book mythology and makes audiences question what it means to be Spider-Man.

