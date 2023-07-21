A trio of heroines unite in The Marvels’ second trailer

Earlier this year, the first trailer for The Marvels revealed that Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson), Monica Rambeau (Teyonah Parris), and Kamala Khan/Ms. Marvel (Iman Vellani) have become inexplicably linked via their powers. Whenever they use their abilities, they are somehow teleported into each others’ position, even across galaxies. Now, the new trailer for The Marvels suggests that this wasn’t an accident, as we initially believed.

Marvel Studios' The Marvels | Official Trailer

It all starts with Carol and her investigation of a wormhole connected to the Kree revolutionary Dar-Benn ( Zawe Ashton). We can also assume that the trio of heroines were linked for reasons beyond their similar powers. Kamala openly idolizes Carol as her personal hero, just as Monica once did. However, Monica no longer views her “Aunt Carol” with reverence and there appear to be hard feelings between them.

Regardless, the unusual nature of this threat requires that all three heroines remain close to each other in case of another switch. For Kamala, this is a dream come true. And while Carol and Monica don’t share that sentiment, they will have to put their past grievances aside if they want a chance to defeat Dar-Benn and restore their powers to their previous condition.

Samuel L. Jackson also stars in the film as Nick Fury, with Lashana Lynch as Maria Rambeau, Randall Park as Jimmy Woo, Daniel Ings as Ty-Rone, Colin Stoneley as Papp-Tonn, and Colin Stoneley as Papp-Tonn. Ms. Marvel co-stars Zenobia Shroff, Mohan Kapur, and Saagar Shaikh are reprising their roles as Kamala’s family, while Park Seo-joon’s character has not been revealed yet.

The Marvels will open in theaters on Friday, November 10.

