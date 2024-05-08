Apple Vision Pro will bring the MCU to new life with Marvel’s What If…? – An Immersive Story

Marvel fans will soon be able to step inside the MCU and Multiverse. On Wednesday, Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive announced What If…? – An Immersive Story, an hourlong interactive experience coming soon via app for the Apple Vision Pro.

The first interactive Disney+ Original story will be connected to What If…?, Marvel’s animated series that explores alternate timelines in the Multiverse. In What If…? – An Immersive Story, fans become the heroes in this journey that will cross into new realities. Per Marvel.com’s description, app users will “come face-to-face with Multiversal variants of their favorite characters, learn the mystic arts, and be tasked with harnessing the power of the Infinity Stones.”

“As a kid, my favorite stories were about worlds beyond my own, advanced technologies, and heroes traveling across space and time. What If…? – An Immersive Story is the next evolution in how we tell our stories, where fans across generations can experience them and live out the adventure alongside their favorite heroes,” Dave Bushore, director and executive producer, said. “This experience kicks the door open to the Marvel Universe, and it’s a glimpse of what I’ve been waiting for my whole life.”

Step inside the Multiverse like never before… ‘What If…? – An Immersive Story’ is the first-ever interactive @DisneyPlus Original story, coming soon to Apple Vision Pro from Marvel Studios and @ILMImmersive. 🧵 pic.twitter.com/D337JEvSvJ — Marvel Entertainment (@Marvel) May 8, 2024

Thanks to the groundbreaking technology from the Apple Vision Pro, Marvel fans will cross between augmented and virtual reality as they interact in new worlds using their eyes and hands. As the protagonist, users can travel to notable MCU locations and experience the breathtaking visuals and audio firsthand.

“The characters are on their own journey, and you’re the ‘What If’ to their story, which is awesome,” Bushore added. “You play a pivotal role in the outcome in how their story resolves.”

What If…? – An Immersive Story has no release date. It is also unknown if the app will be available for free. However, you will need an Apple Vision Pro to use the app.

