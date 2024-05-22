 Skip to main content
Marvel’s What If…? – An Immersive Story puts you into the MCU

By
Poster for What If…? – An Immersive Story.
Marvel

Harness the power of the Infinity Stones in the palm of your hand in the trailer for What If…? – An Immersive Storya new, interactive Disney+ original story coming to the Apple Vision Pro for a limited time as a free app on Thursday, May 30.

“The world is facing an unprecedented threat,” The Watcher says in the beginning moments of the trailer. Multiversal villains have changed their destinies, altering their fates on the timelines. With the help of Master Wong, fans are summoned to defeat infamous MCU villains like Thanos, Red Guardian, and Hela. They can cast mystic spells, partner with allies in historic battles, and meet epic characters in this inaugural Disney+ mixed reality experience.

What If…? – An Immersive Story is the result of what can happen when you bring together the incredible talent at ILM Immersive, Marvel Studios, and Disney+ to push the boundaries of technology in the service of telling our stories in new and exciting ways,” executive producer Shereif M. Fattouh said in a statement. “This project touches upon the cornerstone of the desire that our studios share to constantly experiment and innovate, and thanks to the capabilities of Apple Vision Pro, we get to place you directly inside a Universe that means so much to us all. I can’t wait for fans to become the hero in this completely new way.”

Marvel Studios’ What If…? – An Immersive Story | Official Trailer | ILM Immersive & Disney+

What If…? – An Immersive Story stems from Marvel Studios and ILM Immersive. The experience is connected to What If…?the MCU’s animated series that explores alternate timelines. Peggy Carter becoming the First Avenger and T’Challa becoming Star-Lord are examples of What If…? storylines. While wearing the Apple Vision Pro, fans will use their hand and eyes to experience the stunning visuals and spatial audio during the hourlong narrative journey.

What If…? – An Immersive Story is directed by Dave Bushore at Marvel Studios and produced by Shereif M. Fattouh at ILM Immersive. David Dong and Phil McCarty wrote the experience, with music by award-winning composer Laura Karpman.

Learn more about What If…? – An Immersive Story on Marvel.com and ILMImmersive.com.

Dan Girolamo
Dan Girolamo
