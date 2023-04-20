Disney+ has often billed itself as “the home of Marvel,” and the streaming service has already reclaimed its original series from Netflix, as well as the R-rated Fox movies Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan, to shore up its lineup. Now, the most iconic Marvel hero of them all is coming home. Disney+ has announced that multiple Spider-Man movies and the first Venom film are coming to the service this spring.

Starting tomorrow, Friday, April 21, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy will make its debut on Disney+. These are the films that helped jump-start modern superhero cinema, and the first two, Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2, rank among the greatest comic book flicks ever made. Spider-Man 3 isn’t quite as beloved, nor is 2012’s reboot, The Amazing Spider-Man. Regardless, both will also be on Disney+ tomorrow.

Next month, two additional titles from Sony Pictures will join the Marvel movies on Disney+. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Venom are both set to drop on May 12. Homecoming is particularly notable because it is one of the few MCU movies that hasn’t previously been on Disney+.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home were not mentioned in the initial announcement. Nor was the groundbreaking animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is notably absent from streaming services ahead of its upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

However, the announcement does mention that additional Sony Pictures films will come to Disney+ later this year. That may also include some of the lesser-known Sony Marvel movies like the two Ghost Rider flicks, or even the infamous box office bomb Morbius. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes next.

