Sony’s Spider-Man movies and Venom finally come to Disney+

Blair Marnell
By

Disney+ has often billed itself as “the home of Marvel,” and the streaming service has already reclaimed its original series from Netflix, as well as the R-rated Fox movies Deadpool, Deadpool 2, and Logan, to shore up its lineup. Now, the most iconic Marvel hero of them all is coming home. Disney+ has announced that multiple Spider-Man movies and the first Venom film are coming to the service this spring.

Starting tomorrow, Friday, April 21, Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man trilogy will make its debut on Disney+. These are the films that helped jump-start modern superhero cinema, and the first two, Spider-Man and Spider-Man 2, rank among the greatest comic book flicks ever made. Spider-Man 3 isn’t quite as beloved, nor is 2012’s reboot, The Amazing Spider-Man. Regardless, both will also be on Disney+ tomorrow.

Spider-Man crawling on the side of a skyscraper.

Next month, two additional titles from Sony Pictures will join the Marvel movies on Disney+. Spider-Man: Homecoming and Venom are both set to drop on May 12. Homecoming is particularly notable because it is one of the few MCU movies that hasn’t previously been on Disney+.

The Amazing Spider-Man 2, Spider-Man: Far From Home, and the blockbuster Spider-Man: No Way Home were not mentioned in the initial announcement. Nor was the groundbreaking animated film Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, which is notably absent from streaming services ahead of its upcoming sequel, Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse.

However, the announcement does mention that additional Sony Pictures films will come to Disney+ later this year. That may also include some of the lesser-known Sony Marvel movies like the two Ghost Rider flicks, or even the infamous box office bomb Morbius. For now, we’ll just have to wait and see what comes next.

Blair Marnell
Blair Marnell

Blair Marnell has been an entertainment journalist for over 15 years. His bylines have appeared in Wizard Magazine, Geek Monthly, SYFY Wire, Superhero Hype, Collider, DC Universe, and the official sites for Star Trek and Marvel. He also lends his pop culture expertise to Digital Trends on a variety of TV, movie, and streaming features.

